Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.19.00

Published on September 16th, 2023

Economic Question, Value Added or Value Subtracted

With Clips from Ron DeSantis for President, David Hoffman, Dark New World, The Problem with John Stewart, BBC News, The Simpsons and Renegade Cuts

Please Donate to keep CWB Alive!

Donate to: CashApp $CWBPodcast & Paypal @CWBPodcast

12 Month Goals: 300 at $5 100 at $10 100 at $20 25 at $21+

Okay so this isn’t technically an episode on economics; the topics are (as always) layered; and I almost didn’t publish it because it’s a bit raw, but I did so. . . . be prepared for a slightly rambling and disjointed piece with some very good points sprinkled throughout its entirety. As stated before, the crux of importance isn’t economics, but rather the valuations of things inside this society and the decline of the U.S (to a point). The episode is really all over the place, so buckle up. Oh a quick note for those broadcasting the episode on the radio, I do bring up pornography briefly in the beginning of this segment, nothing too raunchy, but it is brought up.



Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.19.01

Published on September 16th, 2023

Economic Question Addendum, Two questions of Political Economy we must Answer when Looking at Capitalism

Please Donate to keep CWB Alive!

Donate to: CashApp $CWBPodcast & Paypal @CWBPodcast

12 Month Goals: 300 at $5 100 at $10 100 at $20 25 at $21+

Another episode (segment) recorded early in the year; unlike its predecessor, it is far more lucid with the ideas expressed. The topic here is one I have been passionate about for quite a long time; that being the missing “political” portion in the Capitalist concept of Political Economy. Marx accurately explains the economy portion but the political remains relatively undefined to this date,

Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com

Follow me on Facebook @ClassWarBattlefieldPodcast, on Twitter @VphiamerAdisOgaarwa

