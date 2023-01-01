Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome from Window Rock, Arizona, Mr. Hataalii is in our house. Singer, Songwriter, and Poet. His new album is out entitled “Singing Into Darkness," a nice mix of Indigenous Rock. Hataalii is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about him on our music page at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-sho…ataalii/



Enjoy music from Hataalii, Sinuupa, nehiyawak, Tribalistas, The Tao Of Groove, Litefoot, Q052, Latin Vibe, 1915, Tracy Lee Nelson, Burnstick, Tracy Bone, Shauit, Socalled, Shylah Ray Sunshine, Toia, Gato Barbieri, Joy Harjo, Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers, Dan Linitie, Brian Davey, Celeigh Cardinal, Crystal Shawanda, Graeme Jonez, Logan Staats, Chantil Dukart, Carsen Gray, The Spiritual Warriors and much more.



Visit our new music page www.IndigenousinMusicandArts.org and find out all about our programs and visit our Two Buffalo Virtual Gallery and the SAY Magazine Library featuring our Indigenous entrepreneurs.

