Notes: Artist - Title Year

Sister Rosetta Tharpe - Teach Me to Be Right 1948

The Larks - Lucy Brown 1952

Hank Snow - Music Makin' Mama from Memphis 1951

Django Reinhardt - I Saw Stars 1934

Johnny Otis & His Orchestra - The Candle's Burning Low 1952

Eddy Arnold - What A Fool I Was 1947

Dinah Washington - No Love, No Nothin' 1947

Wingy Mannone Orchestra (Vocal by Wingy Mannone And The Boys) - (If I Had) Rhythm In My Nursery Rhymes 1936

Blue Moon Marquee - 52nd Street Strut 2022

The Louvin Brothers - Weary Lonesome Blues 1960

Jenks Tex Carman - The Caissons Go Rolling Along 1953

Ann Cole - The Love In My Heart 1958

Dorothy Love Coates & the Original Gospel Harmonettes - 99 and a Half (Won't do) 1953

Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs, Doc Watson - Bill Cheatham 1967

Roy Milton And Band (Vocal By The Band) - A Bird In The Hand 1954

Jimmie Dale - Baby Doll 1958

St. Louis Jimmy - Going Down Slow 1956

Wayne Raney - Don't Know Why 1954

The Ravens - Rock Me All Night Long 1952

Louis Ogletree Orchestra - Tell It Like It Is 1956