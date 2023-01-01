The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Sept. 17, 2023, midnight
This week the Louvin Brothers pay tribute to The Delmore Brothers, Jenks Carman pays tribute to the U.S. Army (complete with sound effects), Hank Snow salutes his Music Makin' Mama and Blue Moon Marquee pays tribute to 52nd Street. We'll also hear Django Reinhardt, Rosetta Tharpe, Dorothy Love Coates and the Gospel Harmonettes, St. Louis Jimmy doing the original Going Down Slow and much more.
Artist - Title Year
Sister Rosetta Tharpe - Teach Me to Be Right 1948
The Larks - Lucy Brown 1952
Hank Snow - Music Makin' Mama from Memphis 1951
Django Reinhardt - I Saw Stars 1934
Johnny Otis & His Orchestra - The Candle's Burning Low 1952
Eddy Arnold - What A Fool I Was 1947
Dinah Washington - No Love, No Nothin' 1947
Wingy Mannone Orchestra (Vocal by Wingy Mannone And The Boys) - (If I Had) Rhythm In My Nursery Rhymes 1936
Blue Moon Marquee - 52nd Street Strut 2022
The Louvin Brothers - Weary Lonesome Blues 1960
Jenks Tex Carman - The Caissons Go Rolling Along 1953
Ann Cole - The Love In My Heart 1958
Dorothy Love Coates & the Original Gospel Harmonettes - 99 and a Half (Won't do) 1953
Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs, Doc Watson - Bill Cheatham 1967
Roy Milton And Band (Vocal By The Band) - A Bird In The Hand 1954
Jimmie Dale - Baby Doll 1958
St. Louis Jimmy - Going Down Slow 1956
Wayne Raney - Don't Know Why 1954
The Ravens - Rock Me All Night Long 1952
Louis Ogletree Orchestra - Tell It Like It Is 1956

00:58:00 1 Sept. 17, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
