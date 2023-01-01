This week the Louvin Brothers pay tribute to The Delmore Brothers, Jenks Carman pays tribute to the U.S. Army (complete with sound effects), Hank Snow salutes his Music Makin' Mama and Blue Moon Marquee pays tribute to 52nd Street. We'll also hear Django Reinhardt, Rosetta Tharpe, Dorothy Love Coates and the Gospel Harmonettes, St. Louis Jimmy doing the original Going Down Slow and much more. Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Sister Rosetta Tharpe - Teach Me to Be Right 1948 The Larks - Lucy Brown 1952 Hank Snow - Music Makin' Mama from Memphis 1951 Django Reinhardt - I Saw Stars 1934 Johnny Otis & His Orchestra - The Candle's Burning Low 1952 Eddy Arnold - What A Fool I Was 1947 Dinah Washington - No Love, No Nothin' 1947 Wingy Mannone Orchestra (Vocal by Wingy Mannone And The Boys) - (If I Had) Rhythm In My Nursery Rhymes 1936 Blue Moon Marquee - 52nd Street Strut 2022 The Louvin Brothers - Weary Lonesome Blues 1960 Jenks Tex Carman - The Caissons Go Rolling Along 1953 Ann Cole - The Love In My Heart 1958 Dorothy Love Coates & the Original Gospel Harmonettes - 99 and a Half (Won't do) 1953 Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs, Doc Watson - Bill Cheatham 1967 Roy Milton And Band (Vocal By The Band) - A Bird In The Hand 1954 Jimmie Dale - Baby Doll 1958 St. Louis Jimmy - Going Down Slow 1956 Wayne Raney - Don't Know Why 1954 The Ravens - Rock Me All Night Long 1952 Louis Ogletree Orchestra - Tell It Like It Is 1956