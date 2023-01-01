The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
1 hour tribute to Bronx emcee/producer Wildelux
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
Sept. 17, 2023, midnight
1. Make It Hot - The Nomad in No Man's Land EP (w/ Roccwell) ft. DJ Case
2. Close Up Shop - The Last Kind
3. Hungastrike - Hustlemania
4. Beastin' - SoulRocca
5. Back 2 Queens - DJ Davito ft. Royal Flush, Tragedy Khadafi, Willie Stubz, Nutso, Big Twin and DJ E-Rex
6. Serial Killers - D Strong ft. Tek the SupaLatin, UMang, EneeOne, Aarophat
7. One Point - Chich33 ft. Slim Pickens
8. Hustlemania produced by Sentense
9. Gone in 15 mins - Classic Team (w/ DJImon)
10. Self Made - Es Nine
11. Something To Say - Hard Knocks (w/ Macapella)
12. Down 4 Any Test produced by Lafayette Ave, scratches by Adlib Swayze
13. Anything You Want - Hard Knocks ft. Jolene
14. The Gathering (Wildelux remix) - D Strong ft. John Robinson and Leaf Erikson
15. Aim High produced by DJ Lord Ron - Hustlemania
16. Live N Direct - Transformation EP ft. Aarophat (scratches by DJ Kid Magic)
17. Globe Spinning - Hard Knocks
18. Grand Piano - Autumn Blue Skies
19. Magnolia - Knock Central
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Wednesday 11PM CT - 91.9 FM WDRT Viroqua, Wisconsin

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI), Hamilton, Ontario

Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - 1280 AM Met Radio (CJTM), Toronto, Ontario

Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:59:37 1 Sept. 12, 2023
Gammatorium
