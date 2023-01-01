1. Make It Hot - The Nomad in No Man's Land EP (w/ Roccwell) ft. DJ Case 2. Close Up Shop - The Last Kind 3. Hungastrike - Hustlemania 4. Beastin' - SoulRocca 5. Back 2 Queens - DJ Davito ft. Royal Flush, Tragedy Khadafi, Willie Stubz, Nutso, Big Twin and DJ E-Rex 6. Serial Killers - D Strong ft. Tek the SupaLatin, UMang, EneeOne, Aarophat 7. One Point - Chich33 ft. Slim Pickens 8. Hustlemania produced by Sentense 9. Gone in 15 mins - Classic Team (w/ DJImon) 10. Self Made - Es Nine 11. Something To Say - Hard Knocks (w/ Macapella) 12. Down 4 Any Test produced by Lafayette Ave, scratches by Adlib Swayze 13. Anything You Want - Hard Knocks ft. Jolene 14. The Gathering (Wildelux remix) - D Strong ft. John Robinson and Leaf Erikson 15. Aim High produced by DJ Lord Ron - Hustlemania 16. Live N Direct - Transformation EP ft. Aarophat (scratches by DJ Kid Magic) 17. Globe Spinning - Hard Knocks 18. Grand Piano - Autumn Blue Skies 19. Magnolia - Knock Central
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Wednesday 11PM CT - 91.9 FM WDRT Viroqua, Wisconsin
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI), Hamilton, Ontario
Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - 1280 AM Met Radio (CJTM), Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.