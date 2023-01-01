Summary: Police in Calgary and Sweden say they will lay charges against hoodlums who attacked Eritrean community festivals. How about Toronto, et. al?



Media coverage of the pogrom like attacks on established Eritrean festivals and events have created a false narrative of "two groups" fighting. Truth is Eritrean community organizations, legally established and part of the multi-cultural fabric of Canadian society have been the target of brutal pre-meditated attack by a shady organization calling itself the N'ahmedu ("to-the-death") "disrupters.'' Most police forces in Canada and elsewhere have murmured about "investigations" and politicians have run for cover.



Something is haywire. At least Councilman Dhaliwal of Calgary is asking why the police did not anticipate the attacks and protect the lawful gatherings of Eritrean Canadians.