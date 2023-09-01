Summary: With the decline of American hegemony abroad, and the decline of the US Dollar, coupled with the declining ability of the Fortune 500 companies to extract superprofits at the expense of the Global South, it is all but inevitable that fascism will rise once more in Europe and North America. Fascism is capitalism in decay and the capitalist class in Europe and America will seek to maintain its power and profits by superexploiting European and American workers. Working class people must be prepared to defend themselves against the increasingly brutal methods the capitalists will use to this end.