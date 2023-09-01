The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Back in the USSR
Documentary
Siegfried Barazov and Michael Parenti
 Back in the USSR
Sept. 17, 2023
With the decline of American hegemony abroad, and the decline of the US Dollar, coupled with the declining ability of the Fortune 500 companies to extract superprofits at the expense of the Global South, it is all but inevitable that fascism will rise once more in Europe and North America. Fascism is capitalism in decay and the capitalist class in Europe and America will seek to maintain its power and profits by superexploiting European and American workers. Working class people must be prepared to defend themselves against the increasingly brutal methods the capitalists will use to this end.
Michael Parenti - The Functions of Fascism
Billy Bragg - All You Fascists
Handsome Furs - Serve the People
Back in the USSR Blog:
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2023/09/liberation-in-global-south-and-threat.html

Sept. 17, 2023
CFRU 93.3 FM
