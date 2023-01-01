The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Radio Ecoshock Show
crazy rain, flash floods - what we know
Jonathan Gourley, Andrew King, Frederica Perera
Sept. 17, 2023, midnight
At the end of summer 2023, extreme rains struck different countries around the world. Its super shocking. Over ten thousand people died and property damage is enormous. Is this the new stormy climate James Hansen warned about? We investigate with American extreme rain and flash flood expert Jonathan Gourley from the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory. But Australian climate lecturer Andrew King cautions not all floods are sure signs of global warming. Then my report about insidious smog killing millions every year, starting in the womb.
Gourley and King interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.

"Exhausted" with Frederica Perera in NYC from Radio Ecoshock, Feb 2006.
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 29:23 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

