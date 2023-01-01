Summary: At the end of summer 2023, extreme rains struck different countries around the world. Its super shocking. Over ten thousand people died and property damage is enormous. Is this the new stormy climate James Hansen warned about? We investigate with American extreme rain and flash flood expert Jonathan Gourley from the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory. But Australian climate lecturer Andrew King cautions not all floods are sure signs of global warming. Then my report about insidious smog killing millions every year, starting in the womb.