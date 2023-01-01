Summary: Kate Manne, Assoc. Prof. of Philosophy at Cornell, focuses on moral philosophy (esp. metaethics and moral psychology), and feminist and social philosophy. Her books include Down Girl: The Logic of Misogyny, and Entitled: How Male Privilege Hurts Women. Forthcoming: Unshrinking: How to Face Fatphobia. She publishes in mainstream periodicals, and her Substack newsletter is called More to Hate. Her talk Philosophy and Gaslighting: It's Not All In Your Mind was featured in the online conference What Good is Philosophy?, a fundraiser for the Ukrainian Academy hosted by the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy. The conference was organized and moderated by Aaron James Wendland, Asst. Prof. of Philosophy Kings College London, co-editor of the book Wittgenstein and Heidegger, and a producer for the CBC Radio series Ideas.