Summary: Learn about fossils in this action packed episode of The Children's Hour that comes with a Learn-Along guide that meets and cites National (US) Education Standards.



The Kids Crew took a summer field trip to a secret fossil dig site located in an active mining quarry in the mountains of New Mexico. They spoke with the paleontologists working to extract 350 million year old fossilized marine creatures and plants.



Then, Kids Crew member Amadeus Menendez is a longtime volunteer at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. To help us understand how fossils are made, he spoke with NMMNHS educator Mike Sanchez to learn more about how fossils develop, and dispel myths about what constitutes a fossil.



We also spoke with Dr. Emily Lindsey, shes the Assistant Curator and Excavation Site Director at theLa Brea Tar Pits and Museumin Los Angeles, California. The tar pits perfectly preserved animals, plants, people and anything that fell into them over the last 60,000 years. They have found long extinct animals, like giant camels and sloths, as well as humans, insects, and critters who couldn't escape the sticky, oily tar.



This episode was recorded at a super secret fossil dig site in the mountains of New Mexico, at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science, and the Sunspot Solar Studio in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Many thanks to Amanda Cantrell and Thomas Suazo from Badlands Scientific Expeditions for taking our Kids Crew on the fossil field trip.



We had production help from the Kids Crew & their parents, as well as Amadeus Menendez. Production help came from Eli Henley and our Senior Producer, Christina Stella. Katie Stone is our Executive Producer. Our Learn-Along guide was written by Jonathan Dunski with help from Lorraine Archibald.



© The Children's Hour Inc.

