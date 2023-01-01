The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Children's Hour Promo Spots
The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio
Weekly Program
Amanda Cantrell & Thomas Suazo from Badlands Wilderness Expeditions, Mike Sanchez from the NM Museum of Natural History, Dr. Emily Lindsey, Assistant Curator & Excavation Site Director at La Brea Tar Pits, Kids Crew & Katie Stone
 Katie Stone  Contact Contributor
Sept. 18, 2023, midnight
This is the PROMO for our FOSSILS episode!
Katie Stone, Executive Producer
Christina Stella, Senior Producer
Eli Henley, Producer
Amadeus Menendez, Kids Crew Producer
Kids Crew Field Recording Team & their parents
PLEASE TELL US IF YOU ARE BROADCASTING OUR SHOWS!! We want to acknowledge you, and add you to our Stations Map! Email katie@childrenshour.org

Promo: Fossils Download Program Podcast
Learn about fossils in a Kids Crew field trip to a secret fossil quarry, as well as in a chat with New Mexico Natural History Museum educator Mike Sanchez, and in a visit to La Brea Tar pits. This episode comes with a Learn-Along guide.
00:00:30 1 Sept. 18, 2023
Sunspot Solar Studio
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  256Kbps mp3
(1MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 