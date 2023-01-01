Promo: Fossils

Subtitle: The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Amanda Cantrell & Thomas Suazo from Badlands Wilderness Expeditions, Mike Sanchez from the NM Museum of Natural History, Dr. Emily Lindsey, Assistant Curator & Excavation Site Director at La Brea Tar Pits, Kids Crew & Katie Stone

Contributor: Katie Stone Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 18, 2023, midnight

Summary: This is the PROMO for our FOSSILS episode!

Credits: Katie Stone, Executive Producer

Christina Stella, Senior Producer

Eli Henley, Producer

Amadeus Menendez, Kids Crew Producer

Kids Crew Field Recording Team & their parents



Notes: PLEASE TELL US IF YOU ARE BROADCASTING OUR SHOWS!! We want to acknowledge you, and add you to our Stations Map! Email katie@childrenshour.org



