Section 28 Falls & Queer Duck Flies + global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the wk of 09-18-23

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Chris Smith, Robin Tyler; JM J Bullock.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 19, 2023, midnight

Summary: How actor JM J Bullock became a “Queer Duck”; how U.K. activists defeated “no promo homo” 20 years ago this month; Canada’s Conservatives plan to ban pediatric trans health care, Belgrade Pride defies Serbian church and government opposition, Andorra’s out P.M. says he’s never been “in”, California lawmakers ban book bans, a U.S. federal judge allows Florida’s adult gender-affirming healthcare ban, another U.S. judge continues to block enforcement of Texas’ drag show ban, and U.S. Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is mum on PEPFAR renewal arrests.

Those stories and more this week when you discover "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reported this week by Michael LeBeau & Tanya Kane-Parry and produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival Correspondents: Greg Gordon, Tim Richardson, Jay McLaren, Charley Lang. Additional material: Sir Ian McKellen. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: David Bowie; Holly Near; the “Queer Duck” theme.

Notes: In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!

* * * * * P L E A S E ! * * * * *

$350 for our 35 YEARS?

How about $35?

Now more than ever, your financial support of our charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)

By check:

Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out

P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA

Online:

This Way Out DONATE

[www.thiswayout.org]

Thank you

Know anyone with a car to donate?

https://careasy.org/nonprofit/this-way-out



