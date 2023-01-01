The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the wk of 09-18-23
Weekly Program
Chris Smith, Robin Tyler; JM J Bullock.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Sept. 19, 2023, midnight
How actor JM J Bullock became a “Queer Duck”; how U.K. activists defeated “no promo homo” 20 years ago this month; Canada’s Conservatives plan to ban pediatric trans health care, Belgrade Pride defies Serbian church and government opposition, Andorra’s out P.M. says he’s never been “in”, California lawmakers ban book bans, a U.S. federal judge allows Florida’s adult gender-affirming healthcare ban, another U.S. judge continues to block enforcement of Texas’ drag show ban, and U.S. Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is mum on PEPFAR renewal arrests.
Those stories and more this week when you discover "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reported this week by Michael LeBeau & Tanya Kane-Parry and produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival Correspondents: Greg Gordon, Tim Richardson, Jay McLaren, Charley Lang. Additional material: Sir Ian McKellen. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: David Bowie; Holly Near; the “Queer Duck” theme.
In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!
00:28:59 1 Sept. 19, 2023
Los Angeles, CA USA
