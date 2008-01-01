The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Sept. 19, 2023, midnight


Sneaker Pimps, “Low Place Like Home - Live at Shine in NY”
from Unofficial
unofficial

Sneaker Pimps, “Halflife - Live at Shine in NY”
from unofficial
unofficial

Sneaker Pimps, “How Do”
from Becoming X
One Little Independent - 2008

Thom Yorke, “Unmade”
from Suspiria (Music for the Luca Guadagnino Film)
XL Recordings - 2018

Concrete Blonde, “Caroline”
from Bloodletting - 20th Anniversary Edition (Remastered)
Capitol Records - 2010

Iron Maiden, “Only the Good Die Young”
from Seventh Son of a Seventh Son
Parlophone UK - 2015

The Psychedelic Furs, “Love My Way”
from Forever Now
Columbia - 1984

Swervedriver, “Rave Down”
from Raise
Sony BMG Music UK - 2008

Nilüfer Yanya, “belong with you”
from PAINLESS (Deluxe Edition)
ATO Records - 2022

Michael Hedges, “Ragamuffin”
from Aerial Boundaries
Windham Hill Records - 1984

Jefferson Airplane, “Blues from an Airplane”
from Jefferson Airplane Takes Off (2003 Bonus Track Edition)
RCA/BMG Heritage - 1966

Lô Borges, “O Trem Azul”
from Clube da Esquina
Universal Music Ltda. - 1972

Milton Nascimento, “Lilia”
from Clube da Esquina
Universal Music Ltda. - 1972

Café Tacvba, “Trópico de Cáncer”
from Re
WM Mexico - 1994

Café Tacvba, “Pez”
from Re
WM Mexico - 1994

Café Tacvba, “Verde”
from Re
WM Mexico - 1994

Lord Echo, Mara TK, “Whoa! There's No Limit”
from Harmonies
Soundway

Khruangbin, “Cómo Me Quieres”
from Con Todo El Mundo
Night Time Stories - 2018

Knxwledge, “Let Me Have UR Heart”
from Ovrstnd LP
unknown

SZA, “Snooze”
from Snooze - Single
Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records - 2023

Teezo Touchdown, “You Thought (feat. Janelle Monáe)”
from How Do You Sleep At Night?
Not Fit For Society/RCA Records - 2023

Pritam, Darshan Raval & Antara Mitra, “Sahibaa”
from The Great Indian Family (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - EP
YRF Music - 2023

King Tuff, “How I Love”
from Smalltown Stardust (deluxe dust)
Sub Pop Records - 2023

The Beatles, “You Never Give Me Your Money”
from Abbey Road (2019 Mix)
UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 2019

Nancy Sinatra, “Do I Hear A Waltz”
from Keep Walkin': Singles, Demos & Rarities 1965-1978
Boots Enterprises, Inc. - 2023

Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”
from Monotonía - Single
Sony Music Latin - 2022


Night Owls, “Didn't I (feat. Hollie Cook)”
from Didn't I (feat. Hollie Cook) - Single
F-Spot Records - 2023

Rihanna, “Desperado”
from ANTI (Deluxe)
Roc Nation / Rihanna - 2016

Judas Priest, “Last Rose of Summer”
from Sin After Sin (Bonus Track Version)
Columbia - 1977

JOE GIBBS - HEY PRAYED VERSION
from Dub Serial
Greensleeves Records
2009

BURNING SPEAR - Rocking Time (intro only.. next week….)
Live at Montreaux Jazz Festival
Burning Music
2009

Download Program Podcast
02:03:25 1 Sept. 17, 2023
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 02:03:25  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 