Notes:



Sneaker Pimps, “Low Place Like Home - Live at Shine in NY”

from Unofficial

unofficial



Sneaker Pimps, “Halflife - Live at Shine in NY”

from unofficial

unofficial



Sneaker Pimps, “How Do”

from Becoming X

One Little Independent - 2008



Thom Yorke, “Unmade”

from Suspiria (Music for the Luca Guadagnino Film)

XL Recordings - 2018



Concrete Blonde, “Caroline”

from Bloodletting - 20th Anniversary Edition (Remastered)

Capitol Records - 2010



Iron Maiden, “Only the Good Die Young”

from Seventh Son of a Seventh Son

Parlophone UK - 2015



The Psychedelic Furs, “Love My Way”

from Forever Now

Columbia - 1984



Swervedriver, “Rave Down”

from Raise

Sony BMG Music UK - 2008



Nilüfer Yanya, “belong with you”

from PAINLESS (Deluxe Edition)

ATO Records - 2022



Michael Hedges, “Ragamuffin”

from Aerial Boundaries

Windham Hill Records - 1984



Jefferson Airplane, “Blues from an Airplane”

from Jefferson Airplane Takes Off (2003 Bonus Track Edition)

RCA/BMG Heritage - 1966



Lô Borges, “O Trem Azul”

from Clube da Esquina

Universal Music Ltda. - 1972



Milton Nascimento, “Lilia”

from Clube da Esquina

Universal Music Ltda. - 1972



Café Tacvba, “Trópico de Cáncer”

from Re

WM Mexico - 1994



Café Tacvba, “Pez”

from Re

WM Mexico - 1994



Café Tacvba, “Verde”

from Re

WM Mexico - 1994



Lord Echo, Mara TK, “Whoa! There's No Limit”

from Harmonies

Soundway



Khruangbin, “Cómo Me Quieres”

from Con Todo El Mundo

Night Time Stories - 2018



Knxwledge, “Let Me Have UR Heart”

from Ovrstnd LP

unknown



SZA, “Snooze”

from Snooze - Single

Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records - 2023



Teezo Touchdown, “You Thought (feat. Janelle Monáe)”

from How Do You Sleep At Night?

Not Fit For Society/RCA Records - 2023



Pritam, Darshan Raval & Antara Mitra, “Sahibaa”

from The Great Indian Family (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - EP

YRF Music - 2023



King Tuff, “How I Love”

from Smalltown Stardust (deluxe dust)

Sub Pop Records - 2023



The Beatles, “You Never Give Me Your Money”

from Abbey Road (2019 Mix)

UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 2019



Nancy Sinatra, “Do I Hear A Waltz”

from Keep Walkin': Singles, Demos & Rarities 1965-1978

Boots Enterprises, Inc. - 2023



Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”

from Monotonía - Single

Sony Music Latin - 2022





Night Owls, “Didn't I (feat. Hollie Cook)”

from Didn't I (feat. Hollie Cook) - Single

F-Spot Records - 2023



Rihanna, “Desperado”

from ANTI (Deluxe)

Roc Nation / Rihanna - 2016



Judas Priest, “Last Rose of Summer”

from Sin After Sin (Bonus Track Version)

Columbia - 1977



JOE GIBBS - HEY PRAYED VERSION

from Dub Serial

Greensleeves Records

2009



BURNING SPEAR - Rocking Time (intro only.. next week….)

Live at Montreaux Jazz Festival

Burning Music

2009





