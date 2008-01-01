|
Sneaker Pimps, “Low Place Like Home - Live at Shine in NY”
from Unofficial
unofficial
Sneaker Pimps, “Halflife - Live at Shine in NY”
from unofficial
unofficial
Sneaker Pimps, “How Do”
from Becoming X
One Little Independent - 2008
Thom Yorke, “Unmade”
from Suspiria (Music for the Luca Guadagnino Film)
XL Recordings - 2018
Concrete Blonde, “Caroline”
from Bloodletting - 20th Anniversary Edition (Remastered)
Capitol Records - 2010
Iron Maiden, “Only the Good Die Young”
from Seventh Son of a Seventh Son
Parlophone UK - 2015
The Psychedelic Furs, “Love My Way”
from Forever Now
Columbia - 1984
Swervedriver, “Rave Down”
from Raise
Sony BMG Music UK - 2008
Nilüfer Yanya, “belong with you”
from PAINLESS (Deluxe Edition)
ATO Records - 2022
Michael Hedges, “Ragamuffin”
from Aerial Boundaries
Windham Hill Records - 1984
Jefferson Airplane, “Blues from an Airplane”
from Jefferson Airplane Takes Off (2003 Bonus Track Edition)
RCA/BMG Heritage - 1966
Lô Borges, “O Trem Azul”
from Clube da Esquina
Universal Music Ltda. - 1972
Milton Nascimento, “Lilia”
from Clube da Esquina
Universal Music Ltda. - 1972
Café Tacvba, “Trópico de Cáncer”
from Re
WM Mexico - 1994
Café Tacvba, “Pez”
from Re
WM Mexico - 1994
Café Tacvba, “Verde”
from Re
WM Mexico - 1994
Lord Echo, Mara TK, “Whoa! There's No Limit”
from Harmonies
Soundway
Khruangbin, “Cómo Me Quieres”
from Con Todo El Mundo
Night Time Stories - 2018
Knxwledge, “Let Me Have UR Heart”
from Ovrstnd LP
unknown
SZA, “Snooze”
from Snooze - Single
Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records - 2023
Teezo Touchdown, “You Thought (feat. Janelle Monáe)”
from How Do You Sleep At Night?
Not Fit For Society/RCA Records - 2023
Pritam, Darshan Raval & Antara Mitra, “Sahibaa”
from The Great Indian Family (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - EP
YRF Music - 2023
King Tuff, “How I Love”
from Smalltown Stardust (deluxe dust)
Sub Pop Records - 2023
The Beatles, “You Never Give Me Your Money”
from Abbey Road (2019 Mix)
UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 2019
Nancy Sinatra, “Do I Hear A Waltz”
from Keep Walkin': Singles, Demos & Rarities 1965-1978
Boots Enterprises, Inc. - 2023
Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”
from Monotonía - Single
Sony Music Latin - 2022
Night Owls, “Didn't I (feat. Hollie Cook)”
from Didn't I (feat. Hollie Cook) - Single
F-Spot Records - 2023
Rihanna, “Desperado”
from ANTI (Deluxe)
Roc Nation / Rihanna - 2016
Judas Priest, “Last Rose of Summer”
from Sin After Sin (Bonus Track Version)
Columbia - 1977
JOE GIBBS - HEY PRAYED VERSION
from Dub Serial
Greensleeves Records
2009
BURNING SPEAR - Rocking Time (intro only.. next week….)
Live at Montreaux Jazz Festival
Burning Music
2009