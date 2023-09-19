The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
Sept. 19, 2023, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Sorry for the delay in getting this posted, but there were computer issues in the station last night. Anyway had a few different things going on.

We started with some songs for my two kids that had birthdays this past week. The set morphed into a Ben Harper thang and some Gospel tracks including one from the artist Helen and I will be hosting at this year’s Folk Festival – Annie and the Caldwells.

Then it was on to Rhiannon Gidden’s new record (seeing her at Modlin 10/1), Jason Isbell, Squeeze (seeing tomorrow night), Pavement (reading the 33 1/3 about Wowee Zowee) before taking a 180 degree turn and playing an hour of cool bluegrass tracks.

Just saw Larry and Joe at a house concert so kicked it off with them and then played tracks from several artists that recently put our bluegrass records (must be a thing) including Willie Nelson’s new one. All and all a good evening.

Ben Harper Beautiful Boy Instant Karma: The Amnesty International Campaign to Save Darfur V/A 2007 Warner Records Rock
Sep 19, 2023, 9:03:48 PM 4:18 Ben Harper Yard Sale Wide Open Light 2023 Chrysalis Records Alternative
Sep 19, 2023, 9:08:06 PM 3:22 Ben Harper & The Blind Boys of Alabama There Will Be a Light There Will Be a Light 2004 Virgin Records Rock
Sep 19, 2023, 9:11:28 PM 3:36 Annie and the Caldwells Mary Don't You Weep We Made It 2018 Ecko Records Christian & Gospel
Sep 19, 2023, 9:15:04 PM 2:55 The Silos Caroline The Silos (Bonus Track Version) 1990 Legacy Recordings Rock
Sep 19, 2023, 9:17:59 PM 2:44 Jeannie C. Riley The Generation Gap Harper Valley P.T.A. (The Plantation Recordings 1968-70) 1968 Charly Comedy
Sep 19, 2023, 9:20:43 PM 3:40 Rhiannon Giddens Yet to Be (feat. Jason Isbell) You're the One 2023 Nonesuch Singer/Songwriter
Sep 19, 2023, 9:24:23 PM 3:46 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit If You Insist Weathervanes 2023 Southeastern Records Rock
Sep 19, 2023, 9:28:09 PM 2:39 Amanda Shires & Bobbie Nelson Dream A Little Dream Of Me Loving You 2023 ATO Records Country
Sep 19, 2023, 9:30:48 PM 3:33 Jason Isbell I Know a Little (Live) One More for the Fans (Live) 2015 Loud & Proud Records Rock
Sep 19, 2023, 9:34:21 PM 3:59 Amanda Shires Empty Cups Take It Like a Man 2022 ATO Records Country
Sep 19, 2023, 9:38:20 PM 2:25 Squeeze Touching Me Touching You Cool for Cats 1979 EMI Rock
Sep 19, 2023, 9:40:45 PM 3:45 The Vapors Turning Japanese The Best of the Vapors 2003 RT Industries Pop
Sep 19, 2023, 9:44:30 PM 2:31 Squeeze Is That Love East Side Story 1986 A&M Rock
Sep 19, 2023, 9:47:01 PM 6:10 Pavement Half a Canyon Wowee Zowee 1995 Matador Alternative
Sep 19, 2023, 9:53:11 PM 2:12 Larry & Joe Roll in My Sweet Baby's Arms (feat. Charlie Hunter) Nuevo South Train 2022 SideHustle World
Sep 19, 2023, 9:55:23 PM 3:04 Willie Nelson Bloody Mary Morning Bluegrass 2023 Legacy Recordings Country
Sep 19, 2023, 9:58:27 PM 2:57 Billy Strings Long Journey Home Me / And / Dad 2022 Rounder Country
Sep 19, 2023, 10:01:24 PM 3:56 Sturgill Simpson Sometimes Wine Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) 2020 High Top Mountain Records Bluegrass
Sep 19, 2023, 10:05:20 PM 2:48 John Hartford I'm Still Here Housing Project 1968 RCA/Legacy Country
Sep 19, 2023, 10:08:08 PM 2:49 Robert Earl Keen Steam Powered Aeroplane (Bonus Track) Happy Prisoner: The Bluegrass Sessions (Deluxe Edition) 2014 Dualtone Music Group Country
Sep 19, 2023, 10:10:57 PM 4:59 Willie Nelson A Good Hearted Woman Bluegrass 2023 Legacy Recordings Country
Sep 19, 2023, 10:15:56 PM 3:03 Hot Rize I'm Gonna Sleep With One Eye Open Hot Rize Presents Red Knuckles & the Trailblazers / Hot Rize In Concert (Live) 1984 Flying Fish Bluegrass
Sep 19, 2023, 10:18:59 PM 3:20 Joe Troop Red, White & Blues (feat. Tim O'Brien) Borrowed Time 2021 Free Dirt Records Singer/Songwriter
Sep 19, 2023, 10:22:19 PM 4:15 Bela Fleck Wheels Up (feat. Molly Tuttle & Sierra Hull) My Bluegrass Heart 2021 BMG Rights Management (US) LLC Country
Sep 19, 2023, 10:26:34 PM 2:51 John Hartford Like Unto a Mockingbird Looks At Life / Earthwords & Music 1966 RCA Camden Country
Sep 19, 2023, 10:29:25 PM 7:18 Punch Brothers House Carpenter / Jerusalem Ridge Hell on Church Street 2022 Nonesuch Singer/Songwriter
Sep 19, 2023, 10:36:43 PM 3:05 Joe Troop Love Along the Way (feat. Tim O'Brien) Borrowed Time 2021 Free Dirt Records Singer/Songwriter
Sep 19, 2023, 10:39:48 PM 4:36 Che Apalache The Dreamer Rearrange My Heart 2017 Joe Troop Music Singer/Songwriter

