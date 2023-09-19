Notes: Hey Listeners,



Sorry for the delay in getting this posted, but there were computer issues in the station last night. Anyway had a few different things going on.



We started with some songs for my two kids that had birthdays this past week. The set morphed into a Ben Harper thang and some Gospel tracks including one from the artist Helen and I will be hosting at this year’s Folk Festival – Annie and the Caldwells.



Then it was on to Rhiannon Gidden’s new record (seeing her at Modlin 10/1), Jason Isbell, Squeeze (seeing tomorrow night), Pavement (reading the 33 1/3 about Wowee Zowee) before taking a 180 degree turn and playing an hour of cool bluegrass tracks.



Just saw Larry and Joe at a house concert so kicked it off with them and then played tracks from several artists that recently put our bluegrass records (must be a thing) including Willie Nelson’s new one. All and all a good evening.



The Haberdasher



Ben Harper Beautiful Boy Instant Karma: The Amnesty International Campaign to Save Darfur V/A 2007 Warner Records Rock

Sep 19, 2023, 9:03:48 PM 4:18 Ben Harper Yard Sale Wide Open Light 2023 Chrysalis Records Alternative

Sep 19, 2023, 9:08:06 PM 3:22 Ben Harper & The Blind Boys of Alabama There Will Be a Light There Will Be a Light 2004 Virgin Records Rock

Sep 19, 2023, 9:11:28 PM 3:36 Annie and the Caldwells Mary Don't You Weep We Made It 2018 Ecko Records Christian & Gospel

Sep 19, 2023, 9:15:04 PM 2:55 The Silos Caroline The Silos (Bonus Track Version) 1990 Legacy Recordings Rock

Sep 19, 2023, 9:17:59 PM 2:44 Jeannie C. Riley The Generation Gap Harper Valley P.T.A. (The Plantation Recordings 1968-70) 1968 Charly Comedy

Sep 19, 2023, 9:20:43 PM 3:40 Rhiannon Giddens Yet to Be (feat. Jason Isbell) You're the One 2023 Nonesuch Singer/Songwriter

Sep 19, 2023, 9:24:23 PM 3:46 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit If You Insist Weathervanes 2023 Southeastern Records Rock

Sep 19, 2023, 9:28:09 PM 2:39 Amanda Shires & Bobbie Nelson Dream A Little Dream Of Me Loving You 2023 ATO Records Country

Sep 19, 2023, 9:30:48 PM 3:33 Jason Isbell I Know a Little (Live) One More for the Fans (Live) 2015 Loud & Proud Records Rock

Sep 19, 2023, 9:34:21 PM 3:59 Amanda Shires Empty Cups Take It Like a Man 2022 ATO Records Country

Sep 19, 2023, 9:38:20 PM 2:25 Squeeze Touching Me Touching You Cool for Cats 1979 EMI Rock

Sep 19, 2023, 9:40:45 PM 3:45 The Vapors Turning Japanese The Best of the Vapors 2003 RT Industries Pop

Sep 19, 2023, 9:44:30 PM 2:31 Squeeze Is That Love East Side Story 1986 A&M Rock

Sep 19, 2023, 9:47:01 PM 6:10 Pavement Half a Canyon Wowee Zowee 1995 Matador Alternative

Sep 19, 2023, 9:53:11 PM 2:12 Larry & Joe Roll in My Sweet Baby's Arms (feat. Charlie Hunter) Nuevo South Train 2022 SideHustle World

Sep 19, 2023, 9:55:23 PM 3:04 Willie Nelson Bloody Mary Morning Bluegrass 2023 Legacy Recordings Country

Sep 19, 2023, 9:58:27 PM 2:57 Billy Strings Long Journey Home Me / And / Dad 2022 Rounder Country

Sep 19, 2023, 10:01:24 PM 3:56 Sturgill Simpson Sometimes Wine Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) 2020 High Top Mountain Records Bluegrass

Sep 19, 2023, 10:05:20 PM 2:48 John Hartford I'm Still Here Housing Project 1968 RCA/Legacy Country

Sep 19, 2023, 10:08:08 PM 2:49 Robert Earl Keen Steam Powered Aeroplane (Bonus Track) Happy Prisoner: The Bluegrass Sessions (Deluxe Edition) 2014 Dualtone Music Group Country

Sep 19, 2023, 10:10:57 PM 4:59 Willie Nelson A Good Hearted Woman Bluegrass 2023 Legacy Recordings Country

Sep 19, 2023, 10:15:56 PM 3:03 Hot Rize I'm Gonna Sleep With One Eye Open Hot Rize Presents Red Knuckles & the Trailblazers / Hot Rize In Concert (Live) 1984 Flying Fish Bluegrass

Sep 19, 2023, 10:18:59 PM 3:20 Joe Troop Red, White & Blues (feat. Tim O'Brien) Borrowed Time 2021 Free Dirt Records Singer/Songwriter

Sep 19, 2023, 10:22:19 PM 4:15 Bela Fleck Wheels Up (feat. Molly Tuttle & Sierra Hull) My Bluegrass Heart 2021 BMG Rights Management (US) LLC Country

Sep 19, 2023, 10:26:34 PM 2:51 John Hartford Like Unto a Mockingbird Looks At Life / Earthwords & Music 1966 RCA Camden Country

Sep 19, 2023, 10:29:25 PM 7:18 Punch Brothers House Carpenter / Jerusalem Ridge Hell on Church Street 2022 Nonesuch Singer/Songwriter

Sep 19, 2023, 10:36:43 PM 3:05 Joe Troop Love Along the Way (feat. Tim O'Brien) Borrowed Time 2021 Free Dirt Records Singer/Songwriter

Sep 19, 2023, 10:39:48 PM 4:36 Che Apalache The Dreamer Rearrange My Heart 2017 Joe Troop Music Singer/Songwriter