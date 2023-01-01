Notes: Your pet always comes home

@barrierbrewingco #beer #podcast #radioshow #taxidermy

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Rev Mark, Good ol Boy Kendall, Good ol Boy Sparky, and Good ol Gal Julieanna

SUDS Episode – A brewery takeover with Barrier Brewing Company Oceanside, NY. A wide range of beers in this flight. These beers would taste better if there was a distinctive NY accent. You’ve been searching for that perfect activity with Aunt Martha, and we introduce taxidermy with farm animals. Please make those reservations now, operators are standing by. We taste and rate the following beer from 1-5:

All beer mentioned in this episode today is from Barrier Brewing Company Oceanside, NY

9:09 Kolsch 4.8% ABV SUDS-4

15:11 King Premium Lager – brewed with Bohemian pilsner and hopped with Hallertau Mittelfruh and Tettnang hops. 4.7% ABV SUDS-5

25:44 Rotational Bohemian Pilsner – brewed with Saphir hops 4.7% ABV SUDS-4

29:33 Money IPA –dry hopped with Citra, Azacca, Centennial and Simcoe hops. 7.3% ABV SUDS-4

38:09 Core IPA – brewed with Mosaic, Simcoe, Centennial and Bru-1 hops. 8.3% ABV SUDS-3

40:56 Try the Juice pale ale – 5.6% ABV SUDS-4

44:18 Crowning Achievement – Imperial Stout brewed with Decicco’s and Crown bourbon barrel aged maple syrup. 12% ABV – SUDS-4



info@sipssudsandsmokes.com

X- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes

Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.

Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Podbean, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.

Check out Good ol Boy Dave on 60 Second Reviews

https://www.instagram.com/goodoleboydave/

Kendall was reviewing his exit strategy while recording this episode. Check out his blog at:

www.beermakesthree.com



Enjoying that cool new Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads

Download your copy here:

https://amzn.to/2Xblorc

The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

