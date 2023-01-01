The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
A brewery takeover with Barrier Brewing Company
Weekly Program
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
Sept. 29, 2023, midnight
SUDS Episode – A brewery takeover with Barrier Brewing Company Oceanside, NY. A wide range of beers in this flight. These beers would taste better if there was a distinctive NY accent. You’ve been searching for that perfect activity with Aunt Martha, and we introduce taxidermy with farm animals. Please make those reservations now, operators are standing by.
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean
Your pet always comes home
@barrierbrewingco #beer #podcast #radioshow #taxidermy
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Rev Mark, Good ol Boy Kendall, Good ol Boy Sparky, and Good ol Gal Julieanna
SUDS Episode – A brewery takeover with Barrier Brewing Company Oceanside, NY. A wide range of beers in this flight. These beers would taste better if there was a distinctive NY accent. You’ve been searching for that perfect activity with Aunt Martha, and we introduce taxidermy with farm animals. Please make those reservations now, operators are standing by. We taste and rate the following beer from 1-5:
All beer mentioned in this episode today is from Barrier Brewing Company Oceanside, NY
9:09 Kolsch 4.8% ABV SUDS-4
15:11 King Premium Lager – brewed with Bohemian pilsner and hopped with Hallertau Mittelfruh and Tettnang hops. 4.7% ABV SUDS-5
25:44 Rotational Bohemian Pilsner – brewed with Saphir hops 4.7% ABV SUDS-4
29:33 Money IPA –dry hopped with Citra, Azacca, Centennial and Simcoe hops. 7.3% ABV SUDS-4
38:09 Core IPA – brewed with Mosaic, Simcoe, Centennial and Bru-1 hops. 8.3% ABV SUDS-3
40:56 Try the Juice pale ale – 5.6% ABV SUDS-4
44:18 Crowning Achievement – Imperial Stout brewed with Decicco’s and Crown bourbon barrel aged maple syrup. 12% ABV – SUDS-4

info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
X- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Podbean, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
Check out Good ol Boy Dave on 60 Second Reviews
https://www.instagram.com/goodoleboydave/
Kendall was reviewing his exit strategy while recording this episode. Check out his blog at:
www.beermakesthree.com

Enjoying that cool new Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

Episode 534 Download Program Podcast
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
00:52:29 1 Sept. 19, 2023
Nashville,TN
  View Script
    
 00:52:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
