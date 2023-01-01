The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Ziv Aviram + Paul Hawken
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Sept. 20, 2023, midnight
Have you ever thought about what you'd do to save the planet if you were a billionaire? Well, this week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with billionaire high tech entrepreneur and philanthropist Ziv Aviram and see how he answers that very question. We discuss Aviram's partnership with the Clinton Global Initiative to help fight climate change, hear about his path from the business world to the philanthropy space, and discuss the role that the uber-wealthy can play to address the complex predicament of a warming planet. Then, we dig into the Sea Change Radio archives and revisit part of our discussion with an icon of the environmental movement, Paul Hawken.

Track: The Breeze And I
Artist: Wes Montgomery
Album: Boss Guitar
Label: Riverside
Year: 1963

Track: Highway 61 Revisited
Artist: Johnny Winter
Album: Second Winter
Label: Columbia
Year: 1969

Track: Imagine
Artist: Chris Cornell
Album: Songbook
Label: Universal Music
Year: 2011

00:29:00 1 Sept. 20, 2023
