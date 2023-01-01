Have you ever thought about what you'd do to save the planet if you were a billionaire? Well, this week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with billionaire high tech entrepreneur and philanthropist Ziv Aviram and see how he answers that very question. We discuss Aviram's partnership with the Clinton Global Initiative to help fight climate change, hear about his path from the business world to the philanthropy space, and discuss the role that the uber-wealthy can play to address the complex predicament of a warming planet. Then, we dig into the Sea Change Radio archives and revisit part of our discussion with an icon of the environmental movement, Paul Hawken.
Track: The Breeze And I Artist: Wes Montgomery Album: Boss Guitar Label: Riverside Year: 1963
Track: Highway 61 Revisited Artist: Johnny Winter Album: Second Winter Label: Columbia Year: 1969
Track: Imagine Artist: Chris Cornell Album: Songbook Label: Universal Music Year: 2011