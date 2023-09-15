Summary: Chris Hedges is the former Middle East bureau chief of the New York Times, a Pulitzer Prize winner and acclaimed author. Craig Murray was the British ambassador to Uzbekistan and now is one of Britain’s most important human rights campaigners.



Thanks to The Real News Network for broadcasting Hedges’ conversation with Craig Murray on September 15, 2023. That’s a date of great importance as the extradition of Julian Assange from Great Britain to the US might be only weeks away.



Hounded by US law enforcement and its allies for more than a decade, Assange has been stripped of all personal and civil liberties for the crime of exposing the extent of US atrocities during the War on Terror. In the intervening years, it's become apparent that the intent of the US government is not only to silence Assange, but to send a message to whistleblowers and journalists everywhere on the consequences of speaking truth to power.



Chris Hedges, former war reporter and acclaimed author, most recently of The Greatest Evil is War. Craig Murray was the British ambassador to Uzbekistan, and removed from his post after he made public the use of torture by the Uzbek government and the CIA.



You can find this conversation on YouTube under the title: The 'slow motion execution' of Julian Assange. www.youtube.com/watch?v=6x9Bltb7ZYE



