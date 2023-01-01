We Tried It in a Small Town - and at Jason Aldean’s Concert: Putting Emancipating Revolution on the Map. Plus ALLEGIANCE

Subtitle: We Tried It in a Small Town - and at Jason Aldean’s Concert: Putting Emancipating Revolution on the Map. Plus ALLEGIANCE

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, the RevComs); Andy Zee (Host, RNL Show); Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Leo Pargo (Chicago Revolution Club)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 20, 2023, midnight

Summary: Revolution in the news! The Revcoms have been taking on the fascist MAGA cultural poster boy, country singer Jason Aldean. We'll hear commentary from Andy Zee and Sunsara Taylor. Then, Rafael Kadaris on Aldean's song "Try That in a Small Town." The RevComs Stomping and Burning US Flags at the Aldean show in Tinley Park, IL. Leo Pargo and Rafael Kadaris on burning the flag in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, TN. Bob Avakian “What Is A Real Revolution?” And a reading of ALLEGIANCE

Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer

Notes: Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



