Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
We Tried It in a Small Town - and at Jason Aldean’s Concert: Putting Emancipating Revolution on the Map. Plus ALLEGIANCE
Weekly Program
Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, the RevComs); Andy Zee (Host, RNL Show); Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Leo Pargo (Chicago Revolution Club)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Sept. 20, 2023, midnight
Revolution in the news! The Revcoms have been taking on the fascist MAGA cultural poster boy, country singer Jason Aldean. We'll hear commentary from Andy Zee and Sunsara Taylor. Then, Rafael Kadaris on Aldean's song "Try That in a Small Town." The RevComs Stomping and Burning US Flags at the Aldean show in Tinley Park, IL. Leo Pargo and Rafael Kadaris on burning the flag in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, TN. Bob Avakian “What Is A Real Revolution?” And a reading of ALLEGIANCE
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

TMSS-230920 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Sept. 20, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 