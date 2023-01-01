M'Iou Zahner Ollswang, Colin Black

Subtitle: A show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows.

Date Published: Sept. 21, 2023, midnight

Summary: Welcome to "The Radio Art Hour," a show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio. "The Radio Art Hour" draws from the Wave Farm Broadcast Radio Art Archive, an online resource that aims to identify, coalesce, and celebrate historical and contemporary international radio artworks made by artists around the world, created specifically for terrestrial AM/FM broadcast, whether it be via commercial, public, community, or independent transmission. Come on a journey with us as radio artists explore broadcast radio space through poetic resuscitations and playful celebrations/subversions of the complex relationship between senders and receivers in this hour of radio about radio as an art form. "The Radio Art Hour" features introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and from Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows Karen Werner, Andy Stuhl, Jess Speer, and Jos Alejandro Rivera. The Conet Project's recordings of numbers radio stations serve as interstitial sounds. Go to wavefarm.org for more information about "The Radio Art Hour" and Wave Farm's Radio Art Archive.

Credits: This week tune in M'Iou Zahner Ollswang's "Mosquitos," and Colin Black's "Residue." Both works use natural sounds. "Mosquitos" is from the Tellus #11 cassette "The Sound of Radio." The Australian artist Black writes about his "Residue," "Unlike some of my previous works, I think of Residue" as a musical work inspired by what Luc Ferrari has termed anecdotal music, where I use a source/context-driven handling of recorded sounds as an element of the overall musical composition. I think of these concrete sounds (that are carefully selected for this musical composition), just like one would choose musical notes for a traditional score that creates deftly constructed cadences, counterpoint, motivic and rhythmic development, textures and colours after all, music is sound and all sound is music."

Notes: Wave Farm is a non-profit arts organization driven by experimentation with broadcast media and the airwaves. A pioneer of the Transmission Arts genre, Wave Farm programs provide access to transmission technologies and support artists and organizations that engage with media as an art form. Major activities include the Wave Farm Artist Residency Program; Transmission Art Archive; WGXC 90.7-FM: Radio for Open Ears, a creative community radio station based in New Yorks Upper Hudson Valley; a Fiscal Sponsorship program; and the Media Arts Assistance Fund in partnership with NYSCA Electronic Media/Film. EVERGREEN EPISODE 136.



