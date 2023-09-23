The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 21, 2023, midnight
New music from ancient strings in Cantabria and Andalucia. Second Bird Calling - the second single from Eccodek's Mistake Of The Ear, The Peppermoth Variations. Finnish Electronica, Ghanian superstar Rock Dawuni and The Loving Paupers desperate search for weed. Blazing trails for radio, it's World Beat Canada.
Calcopyrite Communications
Casapalma - Con El Rocio De La Manana
Syd De Palma - Above Andalus
Eccodek - Second Bird Calling (feat. Manso Sissoko) CANCON
Rumba Calzada - Feel The Sun CANCON
Jenni Vanalainen - Tera Goa INST
Beninghove's Hangmen - When The Levee Breaks INST
Rocky Dawuni - Shade Tree (Qmillion Mix)
Bixiga 70​ - Di Dancer INST
CSS - Beautiful Song
Bostich + Fussible - Tijuana Sound Machine (La Cruda Remix)
The Loving Paupers - Mary
Nilufer Yanya - The Dealer
Pacifica - Bring It CANCON
Max Beesley's High Vibes - Ice INST

World Beat Canada Radio September 23 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:44 1 Sept. 19, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:44  128Kbps mp3
Download File...
 