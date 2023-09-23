New music from ancient strings in Cantabria and Andalucia. Second Bird Calling - the second single from Eccodek's Mistake Of The Ear, The Peppermoth Variations. Finnish Electronica, Ghanian superstar Rock Dawuni and The Loving Paupers desperate search for weed. Blazing trails for radio, it's World Beat Canada.
Casapalma - Con El Rocio De La Manana Syd De Palma - Above Andalus Eccodek - Second Bird Calling (feat. Manso Sissoko) CANCON Rumba Calzada - Feel The Sun CANCON Jenni Vanalainen - Tera Goa INST Beninghove's Hangmen - When The Levee Breaks INST Rocky Dawuni - Shade Tree (Qmillion Mix) Bixiga 70 - Di Dancer INST CSS - Beautiful Song Bostich + Fussible - Tijuana Sound Machine (La Cruda Remix) The Loving Paupers - Mary Nilufer Yanya - The Dealer Pacifica - Bring It CANCON Max Beesley's High Vibes - Ice INST