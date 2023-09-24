The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 19, 2023, midnight
Squeezing Celtic traditions through a post-modern filter of house, punk, rock and jazz. Patricia Fraser is your guide to today's Celtic. Celebrating 20 years as C​anada's contemporary Celtic Radio Hour!
Calcopyrite Communications
The Go Set - Empires
Brick Top Blaggers - Denial
Melisande - Chant De L'Alouette CANCON
Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira - Glad Farewell INST CANCON
Michael Cleveland - Tall Fiddler INST
Merry Hell - Dreaming Of The Time
Dom DufF - Dorn D'ar Vann
Grumpy O Sheep - Irish Rover
Peatbog Faeries - Clune Road/The Winning Bid INST
Storm Seeker - Row, Row, Row
The Poozies - Throw The Ball
Genticorum - Le Brandy Des Montagnes Noires INST CANCON
Kate Rusby - Manic Monday
Basco - March Of The Frogs INST

Celt In A Twist September 24 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:48 1 Sept. 19, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:48  128Kbps mp3
Download File...
 