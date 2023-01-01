Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and France 24

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr230922.mp3 (29:00)



From JAPAN- The governor of Okinawa is looking for international allies to help stop the relocation of a US military facility in the prefecture. Chinese imports of Japanese seafood fell by two thirds last month due to the Fukushima waste water dumping into the Pacific Ocean. The Japanese embassy in Washington hosted a Fukushima fish fest for members of the US Congress. The government of Thailand is set to reverse its decision which has allowed recreational use of cannabis. An international research group says the heavy rain that triggered a horrific flood in Libya was the result of climate change. Climate activists demanding reductions in fossil fuel use spray painted the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.



From CUBA- 75,000 people rallied in New York City, calling for urgent action against climate change ahead of the opening of the UN General Assembly. Police arrested at least 149 climate activists who had peacefully disrupted New York city's financial district. Luis Arce, president of Bolivia, spoke at the UN saying that the international arms race must be curtailed and that dialogue and diplomacy must be prioritized.



From GERMANY- World leaders met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly for a special summit on climate ambitions- only nations bringing new and meaningful action were allowed to speak- the US and China were silenced. An activist working with Brazil and the EU gives her analysis of the summit. Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement in the murder of a Sikh leader in British Columbia.



From FRANCE- At the G77 plus China summit in Cuba, the UN Secretary General Guterres stated that the world is failing developing countries. The Governor of California announced a state lawsuit against 5 major oil companies. Press reviews on UK Prime Minister Sunak rolling back on the timeline to stop new cars using gasoline or diesel by 5 years.



Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"Society is like a stew. If you don't stir it up every once in a while then a layer of scum floats to the top."

--Edward Abbey



Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net

Dan Roberts

