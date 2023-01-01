Summary: This week on the Global Research News Hour, we return to the situation in Ukraine now approaching a year and a half in length. People around the world are calling for an end to the conflict. But what tools are at hand to break this chain of violence? We will discuss the topic of peace in Ukraine with two sets of guests. In our first half hour we will talk to Ken Stone and Glenn Michalchuk of the Canada-Wide Peace and Justice Network about the state of their movement in Canada and about coming projects planned for the Global Week of Action to end the war in Ukraine from October 1st to October 8th. Then in our second half hour, we have a special discussion with the conscientious objector and pacifist in Ukraine, Yurii Sheliazhenko about how and why he is under house arrest for his position against the war even though he condemns the aggression by Russia.