The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The War On Ants
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Sept. 22, 2023, midnight
Sonic Café with the Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs… We’re the radio program that gives you what you need, exactly when you need it. I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 356. This time the Sonic Café presents a thing we’re calling The War On Ants. Listen for comedian Dan Cummins, he’s on the front line of our battle and has the complete story which is wedged into a music mix pulled from the last 43 years. Listen for St. Vincent, Jamiroquai, The Tubes, U2, Parquet Courts, Zero 7 and many more. Then around the bottom of the hour we’ll hitch a ride on the Sonic Café time machine all the way back to 1974 for a great R&B tune. Listen for the Spinners with I’ll be around. Then, are you sick of the endless grind at work? Do you just need a break? Well then ask your doctor about COVID, a great SNL bit. All that and more as the Sonic Café presents the War On Ants, from that little radio café on the coast, that brings you a weekly dose of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture. Here’s Phish from 2016, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: These Paths
Artist: Yeah Yeah Yeahs
LP: Mosquito
Yr: 2013
Song 2: Breath And Burning
Artist: Phish
LP: Big Boat
Yr: 2016
Song 3: Regret
Artist: St. Vincent
LP: St. Vincent
Yr: 2014
Song 4: All The Ants Are British
Artist: Dan Cummins
LP: 800 Pound Gorilla Media
Yr. 2021
Song 5: Blow Your Mind
Artist: Jamiroquai
LP: Emergency on Planet Earth
Yr: 1993
Song 6: Morphine & Chocolate
Artist: 4 Non Blondes
LP: Bigger, Better, Faster, More!
Yr: 1992
Song 7: She's A Beauty
Artist: The Tubes
LP: The Best of The Tubes
Year: 1985
Song 8: Pride (In The Name Of Love)
Artist: U2
LP: The Best Of 1980-1990
Yr: 1989
Song 9: I'll Be Around
Artist: The Spinners
LP: Spinners
Yr: 1973
Song 10: Dear Ramona
Artist: Parquet Courts
LP: Sunbathing Animal
Yr: 2014
Song 11: Ask Your Doctor About COVID
Artist: SNL
LP: SNL
Yr: 2022
Song 12: Throw It All Away
Artist: Zero 7
LP: The Garden
Yr: 2006
Song 13: Be Like That
Artist: 3 Doors Down
LP: The Better Life
Yr: 1999
Song 14: 83
Artist: John Mayer
LP: Room for Squares
Yr: 2001
Song 15: Sea Moves
Artist: Deerhoof Feat. Chad Popple & Devin Hoff
LP: Mountain Moves
Yr: 2017
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each Friday. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Sept. 22, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 