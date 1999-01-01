Sonic Café with the Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs… We’re the radio program that gives you what you need, exactly when you need it. I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 356. This time the Sonic Café presents a thing we’re calling The War On Ants. Listen for comedian Dan Cummins, he’s on the front line of our battle and has the complete story which is wedged into a music mix pulled from the last 43 years. Listen for St. Vincent, Jamiroquai, The Tubes, U2, Parquet Courts, Zero 7 and many more. Then around the bottom of the hour we’ll hitch a ride on the Sonic Café time machine all the way back to 1974 for a great R&B tune. Listen for the Spinners with I’ll be around. Then, are you sick of the endless grind at work? Do you just need a break? Well then ask your doctor about COVID, a great SNL bit. All that and more as the Sonic Café presents the War On Ants, from that little radio café on the coast, that brings you a weekly dose of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture. Here’s Phish from 2016, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: These Paths Artist: Yeah Yeah Yeahs LP: Mosquito Yr: 2013 Song 2: Breath And Burning Artist: Phish LP: Big Boat Yr: 2016 Song 3: Regret Artist: St. Vincent LP: St. Vincent Yr: 2014 Song 4: All The Ants Are British Artist: Dan Cummins LP: 800 Pound Gorilla Media Yr. 2021 Song 5: Blow Your Mind Artist: Jamiroquai LP: Emergency on Planet Earth Yr: 1993 Song 6: Morphine & Chocolate Artist: 4 Non Blondes LP: Bigger, Better, Faster, More! Yr: 1992 Song 7: She's A Beauty Artist: The Tubes LP: The Best of The Tubes Year: 1985 Song 8: Pride (In The Name Of Love) Artist: U2 LP: The Best Of 1980-1990 Yr: 1989 Song 9: I'll Be Around Artist: The Spinners LP: Spinners Yr: 1973 Song 10: Dear Ramona Artist: Parquet Courts LP: Sunbathing Animal Yr: 2014 Song 11: Ask Your Doctor About COVID Artist: SNL LP: SNL Yr: 2022 Song 12: Throw It All Away Artist: Zero 7 LP: The Garden Yr: 2006 Song 13: Be Like That Artist: 3 Doors Down LP: The Better Life Yr: 1999 Song 14: 83 Artist: John Mayer LP: Room for Squares Yr: 2001 Song 15: Sea Moves Artist: Deerhoof Feat. Chad Popple & Devin Hoff LP: Mountain Moves Yr: 2017
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each Friday. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)