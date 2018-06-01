|
Program Information
|The Thunderbolt
|Most Evil Persons Award #3*
|Weekly Program
|Dana
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
|Sept. 22, 2023, midnight
| This week’s show features nomination number three for the official Thunderbolt Most Evil Persons in History Award. The competition is stiff. Tune in for this battle of evil…
|This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
|This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on June 1st, 2018
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID
Music: Mike Oldfield
00:00—01:36
Most Evil Person Award #3 — Part 1
Music: Disney Studios — Mike Oldfield — Russ Garcia — Disney Studios — Tony MacAlpine — Mike Oldfield — Ego Plum — Steve Vai
01:36—26:58
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer
26:58—27:23
Most Evil Person Award #3 — Part 2
Music: Mike Oldfield — Polysics — Mike Oldfield
27:21—41:11
———————————————————
Music Intro
41:09—41:21
Mighty
by Caravan Palace
41:21—44:42
Wonderland
by Caravan Palace
44:42—47:49
Lone Digger
by Caravan Palace
47:48—51:32
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:28—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:
Man on the Street: Chipotles
by the Final Edition
0:00—0:58
Music Intro
0:58—1:02
Clash
by Caravan Palace
1:02—5:12
Credits
5:12—6:00
