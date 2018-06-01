The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Most Evil Persons Award #3*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
Sept. 22, 2023, midnight
This week’s show features nomination number three for the official Thunderbolt Most Evil Persons in History Award. The competition is stiff. Tune in for this battle of evil…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on June 1st, 2018

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
Music: Mike Oldfield
00:00—01:36

Most Evil Person Award #3 — Part 1
Music: Disney Studios — Mike Oldfield — Russ Garcia — Disney Studios — Tony MacAlpine — Mike Oldfield — Ego Plum — Steve Vai
01:36—26:58

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer
26:58—27:23

Most Evil Person Award #3 — Part 2
Music: Mike Oldfield — Polysics — Mike Oldfield
27:21—41:11

———————————————————

Music Intro
41:09—41:21

Mighty
by Caravan Palace
41:21—44:42

Wonderland
by Caravan Palace
44:42—47:49

Lone Digger
by Caravan Palace
47:48—51:32

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:28—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Man on the Street: Chipotles
by the Final Edition
0:00—0:58

Music Intro
0:58—1:02

Clash
by Caravan Palace
1:02—5:12

Credits
5:12—6:00

TBR 230922 - Most Evil Persons Award #3* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Sept. 21, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 13 Download File...
TBR 230922 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Sept. 21, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 15 Download File...
 