Notes:

#1 - Complete 3hr 10min show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - Donbass Voices 2 - Dr Iry Bell 'I was in Maidan Square' medical doctor refugee in London - 00:10:00

#3 - France state visit King Charles III addresses French senate - 00:18:00

#4 - Kier Starmer builds his MI5 legend McLibel free barrister 1995-2005 'There Can Be No Justice Without Legal Aid' - 00:07:00

#5 - Simon Killane The Orchestrated PR Chartacter Assassination of Russell Brand - 00:25:00

#6 - Matt Campbell Brother Geoff inquest Judicial Review ic911 dot org - 00:28:00

#7 - George Szamuely 9-11 at 22 US Stronger or Weaker 22 years PressTV Spotlight - 00:08:00

#8 - ZioNazi2 Inside Israel's surveillance machine Al Jazeera The Listening Post - 00:25:00

#9 - Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic Addresses UN General Debate 78th Session 2023 - 00:28:00