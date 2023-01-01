UAW takes on the Big Three, UNIFOR may have a deal with Ford

Subtitle: What are the demands?

Program Type: 5

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Tony Leah

Contributor: Unusual Sources Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 23, 2023, midnight

Summary: UAW takes on the Big Three, UNIFOR may have a deal with Ford.



What are the demands?





Credits:

Notes:



