Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa



2) Los Ases de la Timba (Cuba)

Por Chismoso y Charlatán( feat. Armando “Mandy” Cantero)

Mano a Mano

Envidia – 2023



3) Alexander Abreu y Havana D’Primera (Cuba)

Se te Olvidó Quien Soy

Pasaporte

Pafata Productions - 2013



4) Charanga Habanera (Cuba)

Tiene la Cuba

Chan…Chan…Charanga!

Fuego Entertainment Music – 2002



5) Manolín, El Médico de la Salsa (Cuba)

Jaque Mate

Jaque Mate

Caribe Productions Bis - 2000



6) Maraca (Cuba)

Castigala

Tremenda Rumba!

El Gallo Productions - 2002



7) Lengaïa Salsa Brava (Guyana/Canada)

La Casa de Pepe

Estética de un Rumbero

Lulaworld Records – 2023



8) Spagga y La Raza (Dominican Republic)

Vamonos p’al Monté

A Todo Merengue

Palma Music - 1998



9) Cuco Valoy (Dominican Republic)

Amor Para Mi

Lo Mejor de la Salsa

Edenways Records - 2003



10) Santiago Ceron (Dominican Republic)

La Masacre

Siempre Duro

Sabroso - 1985



11) Babacar y El Sabor Internacional (Senegal)

Niño te Amo

Bartolo

Leslie Productions – 2000



12) Star Band de Dakar (Senegal)

Mane Kouma Khole Thiyove

Star Band de Dakar, Vol. 9

Ballot Records – 2009



13) Africando (Senegal/various)

Deni Sabali (feat. Amadou Ballake)

Viva Africando

Sterns Music - 2013



14) S.O.S Salsa (RDCongo)

LPB

Somos Africanos

JPS Production - 2002



15) José Missamou (Congo)

Montuno ya Congo

The Best: El Salsero de Brazzaville

Cyriaque Bassoka Productions – 2002



16) Los Nemus del Pacífico (Colombia)

Cuando el Hombre Quiere

Montuniando

Discos Fuentes – 2009



17) Joe Arroyo (Colombia)

Mambo Yo Yo

Marcando Terreno

Sony Music Entertaiment – 2001



18) La Excelencia (USA)

Salsa Dura

Mi Tumbao Sociál

Cali York Records/Julian Silva Music – 2009



19) Bio Ritmo (USA)

Picaresca

Pueta del Sur

Vampisoul – 2014



20) Los Hacheros (USA)

Justícia

Bambulaye

Chulo Records – 2016



21) Willy Torres (USA)

Juana Peña

Hardcore

Latin Street Music – 2011



22) Fania All-Stars (USA)

Juan Pachanga (Daylight)

Rhythm Machine

Columbia – 1977



23) Willy Colón & Héctor Lavoe

Tú no Puedes Conmigo

Cosa Nuestra

Fania Records - 2020