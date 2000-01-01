The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: September 17, 2023
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Sept. 23, 2023, midnight
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa
2) Los Ases de la Timba (Cuba)
Por Chismoso y Charlatán( feat. Armando “Mandy” Cantero)
Mano a Mano
Envidia – 2023
3) Alexander Abreu y Havana D’Primera (Cuba)
Se te Olvidó Quien Soy
Pasaporte
Pafata Productions - 2013
4) Charanga Habanera (Cuba)
Tiene la Cuba
Chan…Chan…Charanga!
Fuego Entertainment Music – 2002
5) Manolín, El Médico de la Salsa (Cuba)
Jaque Mate
Jaque Mate
Caribe Productions Bis - 2000
6) Maraca (Cuba)
Castigala
Tremenda Rumba!
El Gallo Productions - 2002
7) Lengaïa Salsa Brava (Guyana/Canada)
La Casa de Pepe
Estética de un Rumbero
Lulaworld Records – 2023
8) Spagga y La Raza (Dominican Republic)
Vamonos p’al Monté
A Todo Merengue
Palma Music - 1998
9) Cuco Valoy (Dominican Republic)
Amor Para Mi
Lo Mejor de la Salsa
Edenways Records - 2003
10) Santiago Ceron (Dominican Republic)
La Masacre
Siempre Duro
Sabroso - 1985
11) Babacar y El Sabor Internacional (Senegal)
Niño te Amo
Bartolo
Leslie Productions – 2000
12) Star Band de Dakar (Senegal)
Mane Kouma Khole Thiyove
Star Band de Dakar, Vol. 9
Ballot Records – 2009
13) Africando (Senegal/various)
Deni Sabali (feat. Amadou Ballake)
Viva Africando
Sterns Music - 2013
14) S.O.S Salsa (RDCongo)
LPB
Somos Africanos
JPS Production - 2002
15) José Missamou (Congo)
Montuno ya Congo
The Best: El Salsero de Brazzaville
Cyriaque Bassoka Productions – 2002
16) Los Nemus del Pacífico (Colombia)
Cuando el Hombre Quiere
Montuniando
Discos Fuentes – 2009
17) Joe Arroyo (Colombia)
Mambo Yo Yo
Marcando Terreno
Sony Music Entertaiment – 2001
18) La Excelencia (USA)
Salsa Dura
Mi Tumbao Sociál
Cali York Records/Julian Silva Music – 2009
19) Bio Ritmo (USA)
Picaresca
Pueta del Sur
Vampisoul – 2014
20) Los Hacheros (USA)
Justícia
Bambulaye
Chulo Records – 2016
21) Willy Torres (USA)
Juana Peña
Hardcore
Latin Street Music – 2011
22) Fania All-Stars (USA)
Juan Pachanga (Daylight)
Rhythm Machine
Columbia – 1977
23) Willy Colón & Héctor Lavoe
Tú no Puedes Conmigo
Cosa Nuestra
Fania Records - 2020
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
02:00:00
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Sept. 17, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
02:00:00
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
