Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi
Sept. 23, 2023, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa

2) Los Ases de la Timba (Cuba)
Por Chismoso y Charlatán( feat. Armando “Mandy” Cantero)
Mano a Mano
Envidia – 2023

3) Alexander Abreu y Havana D’Primera (Cuba)
Se te Olvidó Quien Soy
Pasaporte
Pafata Productions - 2013

4) Charanga Habanera (Cuba)
Tiene la Cuba
Chan…Chan…Charanga!
Fuego Entertainment Music – 2002

5) Manolín, El Médico de la Salsa (Cuba)
Jaque Mate
Jaque Mate
Caribe Productions Bis - 2000

6) Maraca (Cuba)
Castigala
Tremenda Rumba!
El Gallo Productions - 2002

7) Lengaïa Salsa Brava (Guyana/Canada)
La Casa de Pepe
Estética de un Rumbero
Lulaworld Records – 2023

8) Spagga y La Raza (Dominican Republic)
Vamonos p’al Monté
A Todo Merengue
Palma Music - 1998

9) Cuco Valoy (Dominican Republic)
Amor Para Mi
Lo Mejor de la Salsa
Edenways Records - 2003

10) Santiago Ceron (Dominican Republic)
La Masacre
Siempre Duro
Sabroso - 1985

11) Babacar y El Sabor Internacional (Senegal)
Niño te Amo
Bartolo
Leslie Productions – 2000

12) Star Band de Dakar (Senegal)
Mane Kouma Khole Thiyove
Star Band de Dakar, Vol. 9
Ballot Records – 2009

13) Africando (Senegal/various)
Deni Sabali (feat. Amadou Ballake)
Viva Africando
Sterns Music - 2013

14) S.O.S Salsa (RDCongo)
LPB
Somos Africanos
JPS Production - 2002

15) José Missamou (Congo)
Montuno ya Congo
The Best: El Salsero de Brazzaville
Cyriaque Bassoka Productions – 2002

16) Los Nemus del Pacífico (Colombia)
Cuando el Hombre Quiere
Montuniando
Discos Fuentes – 2009

17) Joe Arroyo (Colombia)
Mambo Yo Yo
Marcando Terreno
Sony Music Entertaiment – 2001

18) La Excelencia (USA)
Salsa Dura
Mi Tumbao Sociál
Cali York Records/Julian Silva Music – 2009

19) Bio Ritmo (USA)
Picaresca
Pueta del Sur
Vampisoul – 2014

20) Los Hacheros (USA)
Justícia
Bambulaye
Chulo Records – 2016

21) Willy Torres (USA)
Juana Peña
Hardcore
Latin Street Music – 2011

22) Fania All-Stars (USA)
Juan Pachanga (Daylight)
Rhythm Machine
Columbia – 1977

23) Willy Colón & Héctor Lavoe
Tú no Puedes Conmigo
Cosa Nuestra
Fania Records - 2020

