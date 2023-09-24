Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.20.00

Published on September 24, 2023

Ronald Reagan's Neoconservative Neoliberalist Neocorporatist TINA Counter Revolution Needs to be Ended



With Clips from Johnny Taylor (Song), Newz Reels, Rogers History, New York Historical Society, Renegade Cuts, The Ronald Reagan Library, Real News Network, Soul Asylum (Song), Money with Katie, The White House Youtube Channel



“America choose the wrong path 40 years”, to paraphrase Joe Biden at the end of the clips during the beginning hour of this show. This was the first show I recorded where I felt CWB was truthfully back (it was recorded far earlier than its release date would suggest). The content is heavy, I dig into Reaganomics connection to the various themes eluded to in the title. Having given significant thought to those themes over the years, you will be amazed at how they intertwine with one another to form a broader picture of Reaganism as an economic philosophy. A quick note about the opening audio collection, the longest news piece which the other clips are interwoven into, is no longer available on youtube; unfortunately shortly after I discovered it, the channel was hit with multiple copyright violations. It’s disappearance is tragic due to its snapshot of the immediate impact of Reagans Corporatist ideas.

Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues



