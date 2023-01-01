The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Action/Event
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Sept. 24, 2023, midnight
Mabel Scott tells us to Do The Thing - as in anything - Fats Waller sings about women doing the wicky-wacky-woo, Pat Johnson, inspired by Robert Johnson (no relation) has the Milwaukee Blues, Rose Maddox (pictured) sings a bluegrass icon and that's just the beginning on Backbeat this week. We'll hear the Soul Stirrers before Sam Cooke joined them, Lenny Breau's parents, one of Albert King's first records, a classic from Emmylou Harris and much more.
Artist - Title Year
Mabel Scott - Do The Thing 1954
Fats Waller - Nagasaki 1939
Pat Johnson - Milwaukee Blues 2021
Arthur Smith & His Crackerjacks - Half Moon 1955
The Soul Stirrers - Dig A Little Deeper 1948
Rose Maddox - Blue Moon of Kentucky 1962
Buddy Johnson - Darlin' Baby 1945
Hal Lone Pine (Harold Breau) & Betty Cody - I Heard the Bluebirds Sing 1952
Albert King - Bad Luck Blues 1954
Roy Smeck's Tropical Serenaders - Indiana March 1935
Bob Crosby & The Bob Cats - All By Myself 1940
Jimmy Revard & His Oklahoma Playboys - Dirty Dog 1936
Emmylou Harris & Gram Parsons - In My Hour Of Darkness 1974
Brother Cleophus Robinson,Sister Josephine James - When I Cross Over 1956
Brother Blues & the Back Room Boys - Feather Weight Mama 1950
Roger Miller - It Happened Just That Way 1965
Pee Wee Broussard and His Melody Boys - Creole Stomp 1952
Claude Gray - I'll Have Another Cup of Coffee 1960
The Clovers - Your Cash Ain't Nothin' But Trash 1954
Sonny Thompson - Real Real Fine, Pt. 2 1952

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Sept. 24, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 