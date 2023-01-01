Summary: Mabel Scott tells us to Do The Thing - as in anything - Fats Waller sings about women doing the wicky-wacky-woo, Pat Johnson, inspired by Robert Johnson (no relation) has the Milwaukee Blues, Rose Maddox (pictured) sings a bluegrass icon and that's just the beginning on Backbeat this week. We'll hear the Soul Stirrers before Sam Cooke joined them, Lenny Breau's parents, one of Albert King's first records, a classic from Emmylou Harris and much more.