Mabel Scott tells us to Do The Thing - as in anything - Fats Waller sings about women doing the wicky-wacky-woo, Pat Johnson, inspired by Robert Johnson (no relation) has the Milwaukee Blues, Rose Maddox (pictured) sings a bluegrass icon and that's just the beginning on Backbeat this week. We'll hear the Soul Stirrers before Sam Cooke joined them, Lenny Breau's parents, one of Albert King's first records, a classic from Emmylou Harris and much more.
Artist - Title Year Mabel Scott - Do The Thing 1954 Fats Waller - Nagasaki 1939 Pat Johnson - Milwaukee Blues 2021 Arthur Smith & His Crackerjacks - Half Moon 1955 The Soul Stirrers - Dig A Little Deeper 1948 Rose Maddox - Blue Moon of Kentucky 1962 Buddy Johnson - Darlin' Baby 1945 Hal Lone Pine (Harold Breau) & Betty Cody - I Heard the Bluebirds Sing 1952 Albert King - Bad Luck Blues 1954 Roy Smeck's Tropical Serenaders - Indiana March 1935 Bob Crosby & The Bob Cats - All By Myself 1940 Jimmy Revard & His Oklahoma Playboys - Dirty Dog 1936 Emmylou Harris & Gram Parsons - In My Hour Of Darkness 1974 Brother Cleophus Robinson,Sister Josephine James - When I Cross Over 1956 Brother Blues & the Back Room Boys - Feather Weight Mama 1950 Roger Miller - It Happened Just That Way 1965 Pee Wee Broussard and His Melody Boys - Creole Stomp 1952 Claude Gray - I'll Have Another Cup of Coffee 1960 The Clovers - Your Cash Ain't Nothin' But Trash 1954 Sonny Thompson - Real Real Fine, Pt. 2 1952