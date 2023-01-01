Summary: Climate can flip to a new state, quickly. Is strangely rising methane a signal of a termination event? Dr. Euan Nisbet, Royal Halloway, University of London with worrying new science. A world methane update. We explore abrupt climate shifts with Prof. Niklas Boers, Technical University of Munich and PIK. He tells us about global reorganization of atmospheric circulation in the past - glimpses of our future - or now?