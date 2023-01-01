Notes: Artist / Song / Release / Label



Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo / Hello Hello (program theme song) / Hello Hello / Sterns



Kadencia / Cucuta el Quintero / En Otro Barrio / Kadencia



Bio Ritmo / Se Les Olvidó / Puerta del Sur / Vampisoul



El Laberinto del Coco / Se Vuelve Miel (feat. Ama Rios & El Hijo de Borikén) / Se Vuelve Miel (feat. Ama Rios & El Hijo de Borikén) - Single / Obi Musica



PALO! / Yo Soy del Campo / Yo Soy del Campo - Single / Rolling Pin Music



Dizzy Gillespie / Manteca / Greatest Hits / RCA Victor



Yerba Buena, Los Van Van & Alain Pérez / Manteca 2.0 (An homage to Chano Pozo, Dizzy Gillespie & Cayo Hueso) (feat. Pedrito Martinez, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Yissy García) / Manteca 2.0 (An homage to Chano Pozo, Dizzy Gillespie & Cayo Hueso) (feat. Pedrito Martinez, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Yissy García) - Single / Tribe Caribe



Aymée Nuviola / Dame una buena razón (Balada Urbana) / Dame una buena razón (Balada Urbana) - Single / Worldwide Entertainment & Productions



Yarony Montero / Senora Bachata / El Principio / 829Music Mundial LLC



Son Rompe Pera / Chata (feat. Macha) / Chimborazo / AYA Records



Bejuco / Campesino / Batea / Discos Pacífico



Rubén Blades / Aún Me Sigo Encontrando / Aún Me Sigo Encontrando - Single / Altafonte under exclusive license from Enjoymusic Studios LLC



SantaFeria / De Quien Es la Culpa / De Quien Es la Culpa - Single / HURACANPRODUCCIONES



Andy Palacio & The Garifuna Collective / Wátina / Wátina / Stonetree Records



Alain Pérez / Pa To' La Vida / Pa To' La Vida - Single / Alain Pérez



Pete Perignon / Sería Una Pena / 10 / Pete Perignon Music



Michael Stuart / Bailemos / Bailemos - Single / Stuart Music Inc.



Pirulo / Las Cosas Buenas / Las Cosas Buenas - Single / Sugar Cream Music - Distributed by UNISONO



Tribu Baharú / Barú / Barú - Single / Tambora Records



Bomba Estéreo / Romántica Champeta / Romántica Champeta - Single / Sony Music Latin



Bazurto All Stars / El Party / El Party - Single / Bazurto Music



Yerba Buena / Fever / Island Life / Razor & Tie



Melcochita y su Conjunto / Dejen Bailar al Loco / Dejen Bailar al Loco / Discos MAG



Los Guaracheros de Oriente / Como Tú / Como Tú - Single / Astigmatic



Arsenio Rodriguez / Se Va La Comparsa / Swing Y Son / PT Jegeg



Ximbo / El Sueño / El Sueño - Single / Rap Serio Seven Records



Grupo Niche / Soltero / 40 / Grupo Niche



La-33 / Échate Pa' Acá / Échate Pa' Acá - Single / El Sagrado



Tito Puente / Oye Como Va / 20th Century Masters - The Millennium Collection: The Best of Tito Fuente / National Own