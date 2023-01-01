The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
Graybeard
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Sept. 24, 2023, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Artist / Song / Release / Label

Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo / Hello Hello (program theme song) / Hello Hello / Sterns

Kadencia / Cucuta el Quintero / En Otro Barrio / Kadencia

Bio Ritmo / Se Les Olvidó / Puerta del Sur / Vampisoul

El Laberinto del Coco / Se Vuelve Miel (feat. Ama Rios & El Hijo de Borikén) / Se Vuelve Miel (feat. Ama Rios & El Hijo de Borikén) - Single / Obi Musica

PALO! / Yo Soy del Campo / Yo Soy del Campo - Single / Rolling Pin Music

Dizzy Gillespie / Manteca / Greatest Hits / RCA Victor

Yerba Buena, Los Van Van & Alain Pérez / Manteca 2.0 (An homage to Chano Pozo, Dizzy Gillespie & Cayo Hueso) (feat. Pedrito Martinez, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Yissy García) / Manteca 2.0 (An homage to Chano Pozo, Dizzy Gillespie & Cayo Hueso) (feat. Pedrito Martinez, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Yissy García) - Single / Tribe Caribe

Aymée Nuviola / Dame una buena razón (Balada Urbana) / Dame una buena razón (Balada Urbana) - Single / Worldwide Entertainment & Productions

Yarony Montero / Senora Bachata / El Principio / 829Music Mundial LLC

Son Rompe Pera / Chata (feat. Macha) / Chimborazo / AYA Records

Bejuco / Campesino / Batea / Discos Pacífico

Rubén Blades / Aún Me Sigo Encontrando / Aún Me Sigo Encontrando - Single / Altafonte under exclusive license from Enjoymusic Studios LLC

SantaFeria / De Quien Es la Culpa / De Quien Es la Culpa - Single / HURACANPRODUCCIONES

Andy Palacio & The Garifuna Collective / Wátina / Wátina / Stonetree Records

Alain Pérez / Pa To' La Vida / Pa To' La Vida - Single / Alain Pérez

Pete Perignon / Sería Una Pena / 10 / Pete Perignon Music

Michael Stuart / Bailemos / Bailemos - Single / Stuart Music Inc.

Pirulo / Las Cosas Buenas / Las Cosas Buenas - Single / Sugar Cream Music - Distributed by UNISONO

Tribu Baharú / Barú / Barú - Single / Tambora Records

Bomba Estéreo / Romántica Champeta / Romántica Champeta - Single / Sony Music Latin

Bazurto All Stars / El Party / El Party - Single / Bazurto Music

Yerba Buena / Fever / Island Life / Razor & Tie

Melcochita y su Conjunto / Dejen Bailar al Loco / Dejen Bailar al Loco / Discos MAG

Los Guaracheros de Oriente / Como Tú / Como Tú - Single / Astigmatic

Arsenio Rodriguez / Se Va La Comparsa / Swing Y Son / PT Jegeg

Ximbo / El Sueño / El Sueño - Single / Rap Serio Seven Records

Grupo Niche / Soltero / 40 / Grupo Niche

La-33 / Échate Pa' Acá / Échate Pa' Acá - Single / El Sagrado

Tito Puente / Oye Como Va / 20th Century Masters - The Millennium Collection: The Best of Tito Fuente / National Own

The Motherland Influence Sept. 24, 2023 Download Program Podcast
01:59:22 1 Sept. 24, 2023
Richmond Virginia USA
  View Script
    
 00:59:32  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
