|The Motherland Influence
|Music
|Graybeard
Motherland Influence
|Sept. 24, 2023, midnight
| African, Latin & Caribbean music
|WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
|Artist / Song / Release / Label
Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo / Hello Hello (program theme song) / Hello Hello / Sterns
Kadencia / Cucuta el Quintero / En Otro Barrio / Kadencia
Bio Ritmo / Se Les Olvidó / Puerta del Sur / Vampisoul
El Laberinto del Coco / Se Vuelve Miel (feat. Ama Rios & El Hijo de Borikén) / Se Vuelve Miel (feat. Ama Rios & El Hijo de Borikén) - Single / Obi Musica
PALO! / Yo Soy del Campo / Yo Soy del Campo - Single / Rolling Pin Music
Dizzy Gillespie / Manteca / Greatest Hits / RCA Victor
Yerba Buena, Los Van Van & Alain Pérez / Manteca 2.0 (An homage to Chano Pozo, Dizzy Gillespie & Cayo Hueso) (feat. Pedrito Martinez, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Yissy García) / Manteca 2.0 (An homage to Chano Pozo, Dizzy Gillespie & Cayo Hueso) (feat. Pedrito Martinez, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Yissy García) - Single / Tribe Caribe
Aymée Nuviola / Dame una buena razón (Balada Urbana) / Dame una buena razón (Balada Urbana) - Single / Worldwide Entertainment & Productions
Yarony Montero / Senora Bachata / El Principio / 829Music Mundial LLC
Son Rompe Pera / Chata (feat. Macha) / Chimborazo / AYA Records
Bejuco / Campesino / Batea / Discos Pacífico
Rubén Blades / Aún Me Sigo Encontrando / Aún Me Sigo Encontrando - Single / Altafonte under exclusive license from Enjoymusic Studios LLC
SantaFeria / De Quien Es la Culpa / De Quien Es la Culpa - Single / HURACANPRODUCCIONES
Andy Palacio & The Garifuna Collective / Wátina / Wátina / Stonetree Records
Alain Pérez / Pa To' La Vida / Pa To' La Vida - Single / Alain Pérez
Pete Perignon / Sería Una Pena / 10 / Pete Perignon Music
Michael Stuart / Bailemos / Bailemos - Single / Stuart Music Inc.
Pirulo / Las Cosas Buenas / Las Cosas Buenas - Single / Sugar Cream Music - Distributed by UNISONO
Tribu Baharú / Barú / Barú - Single / Tambora Records
Bomba Estéreo / Romántica Champeta / Romántica Champeta - Single / Sony Music Latin
Bazurto All Stars / El Party / El Party - Single / Bazurto Music
Yerba Buena / Fever / Island Life / Razor & Tie
Melcochita y su Conjunto / Dejen Bailar al Loco / Dejen Bailar al Loco / Discos MAG
Los Guaracheros de Oriente / Como Tú / Como Tú - Single / Astigmatic
Arsenio Rodriguez / Se Va La Comparsa / Swing Y Son / PT Jegeg
Ximbo / El Sueño / El Sueño - Single / Rap Serio Seven Records
Grupo Niche / Soltero / 40 / Grupo Niche
La-33 / Échate Pa' Acá / Échate Pa' Acá - Single / El Sagrado
Tito Puente / Oye Como Va / 20th Century Masters - The Millennium Collection: The Best of Tito Fuente / National Own
The Motherland Influence Sept. 24, 2023
|01:59:22
|1
| Sept. 24, 2023
|Richmond Virginia USA
|1
|2
