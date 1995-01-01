The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Action/Event
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Sept. 24, 2023, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Benz Petrole
MUFUDE *
STAR ACADEMY
Gilette d’Or Internationale – 2004

3) Doudou Copa
DIT MOI TOU
LOIN DES BARREAUX
Diamond Prod - 2019

4) Papa Wemba et Djo Nolo
YA NO LINGA
FATUMA BINETA ORIGINAL
KAZ Productions - 1997

5) Zaiko Langa-Langa
SOUVENIR MASA
TOUT-CHOC ZAIKO LANGA-LANGA
Gitta Productions - 1982

6) Diana Spray, Bobongo Stars, Orchestra Olimpia
CANDUCHA
MAGARIDA
Sonovox – 1996

7) Luambo Makiadi Franco
VOYAGE NA BANDUNDU
OK JAZZ 66 ANS
Air Monde Culture – 2023

8) Rigo Star
WEEK END
RINGO – “STAR”
Eddy’Son - 1985

9) Docteur Nico
LA VIE EST UN COMBAT
DIEU DE LA GUITARE (NO. 1)
Africa New Sound – 1984

10) Docteur Nico & Orchestre African Fiesta
MWAMBA WA MAMU
L’AFRIQUE DANSE NO. 8
African. – 1969

11) DR. Nico & Josky Kiambukuta avec L’Orchestre African Fiesta Sukisa
ANNA MARIA
DOUBLE DOUBLE
P.A.V. Diddusion – 2011 (Original ca. 1970)

12) Franklin Boukaka
MA LUPANGU (feat. Cercul-Jazz)
L’IMMORTEL – THE 60’S RUMBA REVOLUTION IN CONGO
Frèmeaux & Associés - 2023

13) De Saio
DEMOME
THE SOUL OF CONGO – TREASURES OF THE NGOMA LABEL (1948-1963)
Planet Ilunga – 2023

14) Tchade & Beguen Band
MONO KWAME YA NZOLOA
THE SOUL OF CONGO – TREASURES OF THE NGOMA LABEL (1948-1963)
Planet Ilunga – 2023

15) Les Asiatiques
PASI YA ZOBA
LES ASIATIQUES
BOB Production – 1980s

16) Ya Ntesa Dalienst
DANGERA (INSTRUMENTAL)
BELALO
Sango Music – 1991

17) Z1 International
AMOUR NÉGLIGÉ
ERE DE VERITÉ
Simon Music - SIPE – 2001

*=by request

Sept. 24, 2023
