Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Benz Petrole

MUFUDE *

STAR ACADEMY

Gilette d’Or Internationale – 2004



3) Doudou Copa

DIT MOI TOU

LOIN DES BARREAUX

Diamond Prod - 2019



4) Papa Wemba et Djo Nolo

YA NO LINGA

FATUMA BINETA ORIGINAL

KAZ Productions - 1997



5) Zaiko Langa-Langa

SOUVENIR MASA

TOUT-CHOC ZAIKO LANGA-LANGA

Gitta Productions - 1982



6) Diana Spray, Bobongo Stars, Orchestra Olimpia

CANDUCHA

MAGARIDA

Sonovox – 1996



7) Luambo Makiadi Franco

VOYAGE NA BANDUNDU

OK JAZZ 66 ANS

Air Monde Culture – 2023



8) Rigo Star

WEEK END

RINGO – “STAR”

Eddy’Son - 1985



9) Docteur Nico

LA VIE EST UN COMBAT

DIEU DE LA GUITARE (NO. 1)

Africa New Sound – 1984



10) Docteur Nico & Orchestre African Fiesta

MWAMBA WA MAMU

L’AFRIQUE DANSE NO. 8

African. – 1969



11) DR. Nico & Josky Kiambukuta avec L’Orchestre African Fiesta Sukisa

ANNA MARIA

DOUBLE DOUBLE

P.A.V. Diddusion – 2011 (Original ca. 1970)



12) Franklin Boukaka

MA LUPANGU (feat. Cercul-Jazz)

L’IMMORTEL – THE 60’S RUMBA REVOLUTION IN CONGO

Frèmeaux & Associés - 2023



13) De Saio

DEMOME

THE SOUL OF CONGO – TREASURES OF THE NGOMA LABEL (1948-1963)

Planet Ilunga – 2023



14) Tchade & Beguen Band

MONO KWAME YA NZOLOA

THE SOUL OF CONGO – TREASURES OF THE NGOMA LABEL (1948-1963)

Planet Ilunga – 2023



15) Les Asiatiques

PASI YA ZOBA

LES ASIATIQUES

BOB Production – 1980s



16) Ya Ntesa Dalienst

DANGERA (INSTRUMENTAL)

BELALO

Sango Music – 1991



17) Z1 International

AMOUR NÉGLIGÉ

ERE DE VERITÉ

Simon Music - SIPE – 2001



*=by request