Program Information
Ambiance Congo: September 24, 2023
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Action/Event
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Sept. 24, 2023, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Benz Petrole
MUFUDE *
STAR ACADEMY
Gilette d’Or Internationale – 2004
3) Doudou Copa
DIT MOI TOU
LOIN DES BARREAUX
Diamond Prod - 2019
4) Papa Wemba et Djo Nolo
YA NO LINGA
FATUMA BINETA ORIGINAL
KAZ Productions - 1997
5) Zaiko Langa-Langa
SOUVENIR MASA
TOUT-CHOC ZAIKO LANGA-LANGA
Gitta Productions - 1982
6) Diana Spray, Bobongo Stars, Orchestra Olimpia
CANDUCHA
MAGARIDA
Sonovox – 1996
7) Luambo Makiadi Franco
VOYAGE NA BANDUNDU
OK JAZZ 66 ANS
Air Monde Culture – 2023
8) Rigo Star
WEEK END
RINGO – “STAR”
Eddy’Son - 1985
9) Docteur Nico
LA VIE EST UN COMBAT
DIEU DE LA GUITARE (NO. 1)
Africa New Sound – 1984
10) Docteur Nico & Orchestre African Fiesta
MWAMBA WA MAMU
L’AFRIQUE DANSE NO. 8
African. – 1969
11) DR. Nico & Josky Kiambukuta avec L’Orchestre African Fiesta Sukisa
ANNA MARIA
DOUBLE DOUBLE
P.A.V. Diddusion – 2011 (Original ca. 1970)
12) Franklin Boukaka
MA LUPANGU (feat. Cercul-Jazz)
L’IMMORTEL – THE 60’S RUMBA REVOLUTION IN CONGO
Frèmeaux & Associés - 2023
13) De Saio
DEMOME
THE SOUL OF CONGO – TREASURES OF THE NGOMA LABEL (1948-1963)
Planet Ilunga – 2023
14) Tchade & Beguen Band
MONO KWAME YA NZOLOA
THE SOUL OF CONGO – TREASURES OF THE NGOMA LABEL (1948-1963)
Planet Ilunga – 2023
15) Les Asiatiques
PASI YA ZOBA
LES ASIATIQUES
BOB Production – 1980s
16) Ya Ntesa Dalienst
DANGERA (INSTRUMENTAL)
BELALO
Sango Music – 1991
17) Z1 International
AMOUR NÉGLIGÉ
ERE DE VERITÉ
Simon Music - SIPE – 2001
*=by request
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:57:49
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Sept. 24, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:57:49
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
