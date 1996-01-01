September 24, 2023: Unidade, Luta, Progresso

Program Type: Music

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 24, 2023, midnight

Summary: New Latin folktronica by Soema Montenegro and Pahua; a set of accordion-driven Colombian cumbia; new music from Quebecois stars Genticorum who will be featured at this year's Richmond Folk Festival; Bombino's best desert blues recording yet; the cutting-edge Ethio-jazz of Nègarit Band; the music of Guiné-Bissau, celebrating that nation's 50th Independence Day on September 24

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Los Gaiteros De San Jacinto Con Elber A​́​lvarez | Colombia | Maestro Ton​̃​o Garci​́​a (Cerrero Dub de Gaita mix) | Colombian Musical Powerhouses Vol. 4 | Alianza de Sellos Independientes de Colombia | 2023-2020

Soema Montenegro | Argentina | Caminante | Caminante - Single | Mais Um | 2023

Pahua | México-Cuba-Costa Rica | "No Huí" (feat El Individuo) | "No Huí" (feat El Individuo) - Single | Nacional | 2023



Naffer Durán Y Su Conjunto, Canta: Diomedes Díaz | Colombia | Pobre Negro | Herencia Vallenata | Codiscos | 1976

El Peke Y Sus Mochileros | Colombia | Cumbia Costumbrisa (Piper Street Sound version) | Colombian Musical Powerhouses Vol. 4 | Alianza de Sellos Independientes de Colombia | 2023-2022

Andres Landero | Colombia | La Pava Congona | Las Mariposas / La Pava Congona - Single | Discos Fuentes | 1972

Conjunto Típico Vallenato | Colombia | Cumbia Sampuesana | Cumbia Cumbia Cumbia!!! Vol. 1 | Vampisoul | 2023-1953

Combo Sampuesano | Colombia | Cumbia Monteriana | Cumbia Cumbia Cumbia!!! Vol. 1 | Vampisoul | 2023-1973



Genticorum | Canada | Old Yamaska | Au Coeur De L'Aube | self-released | 2023

Kate & Anna McGarrigle | Canada | En Filant Ma Quenouille | French Record | Hannibal | 1980

Genticorum | Canada | La Batelière | Au Coeur De L'Aube | self-released | 2023

Le Vent Du Nord | Canada | Adieu Du Village | Territoires | Borealis | 2019

Great Big Sea | Canada | Mari-Mac | Up | WEA | 1996



Faris | Italy-Algeria | Oulhawen Win Tidit (Death Letter) | Mississippi To Sahara | Le Chant Du Fauves | 2015

Imarhan | Algeria | Ihad Saman | Ihad Saman EP | City Slang | 2023

Bombino | Niger | Si Chilan | Sahel | Partisan | 2023



Qwanqwa | Ethiopia-USA | Blen | Volume 3 | Wuzzawazzee Industries | 2020

Nègarit Band | Ethiopia | Emahoy | Origins | Ethiosonic / Buda Musique | 2023

Mulatu Astatke | Ethiopia-England UK | Gambella | Sketches Of Ethiopia | Jazz Village | 2013



José Carlos Schwarz Et Le Cobiana Jazz | Guiné-Bissau | Dispus Ke E Lebal | José Carlos Schwarz Et Le Cobiana Jazz Vol. 1 | Sonafric | 1978

Super Mama Djombo | Guiné-Bissau | Sûr Di Nô Pubis | Na Cambança | Cobiana | 1978

Zé Manel & 2M G-B | Guiné-Bissau | Bardade Dentro Di Bardade | Tustumunhos Di Aonti ... | Cobiana | 1982

José Carlos Schwarz Et Le Cobiana Jazz | Guiné-Bissau | Tiu Bernal | José Carlos Schwarz Et Le Cobiana Jazz Vol. 2 | Sonafric | 1978



