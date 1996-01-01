New Latin folktronica by Soema Montenegro and Pahua; a set of accordion-driven Colombian cumbia; new music from Quebecois stars Genticorum who will be featured at this year's Richmond Folk Festival; Bombino's best desert blues recording yet; the cutting-edge Ethio-jazz of Nègarit Band; the music of Guiné-Bissau, celebrating that nation's 50th Independence Day on September 24
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Los Gaiteros De San Jacinto Con Elber Álvarez | Colombia | Maestro Toño García (Cerrero Dub de Gaita mix) | Colombian Musical Powerhouses Vol. 4 | Alianza de Sellos Independientes de Colombia | 2023-2020 Soema Montenegro | Argentina | Caminante | Caminante - Single | Mais Um | 2023 Pahua | México-Cuba-Costa Rica | "No Huí" (feat El Individuo) | "No Huí" (feat El Individuo) - Single | Nacional | 2023
Naffer Durán Y Su Conjunto, Canta: Diomedes Díaz | Colombia | Pobre Negro | Herencia Vallenata | Codiscos | 1976 El Peke Y Sus Mochileros | Colombia | Cumbia Costumbrisa (Piper Street Sound version) | Colombian Musical Powerhouses Vol. 4 | Alianza de Sellos Independientes de Colombia | 2023-2022 Andres Landero | Colombia | La Pava Congona | Las Mariposas / La Pava Congona - Single | Discos Fuentes | 1972 Conjunto Típico Vallenato | Colombia | Cumbia Sampuesana | Cumbia Cumbia Cumbia!!! Vol. 1 | Vampisoul | 2023-1953 Combo Sampuesano | Colombia | Cumbia Monteriana | Cumbia Cumbia Cumbia!!! Vol. 1 | Vampisoul | 2023-1973
Genticorum | Canada | Old Yamaska | Au Coeur De L'Aube | self-released | 2023 Kate & Anna McGarrigle | Canada | En Filant Ma Quenouille | French Record | Hannibal | 1980 Genticorum | Canada | La Batelière | Au Coeur De L'Aube | self-released | 2023 Le Vent Du Nord | Canada | Adieu Du Village | Territoires | Borealis | 2019 Great Big Sea | Canada | Mari-Mac | Up | WEA | 1996
Faris | Italy-Algeria | Oulhawen Win Tidit (Death Letter) | Mississippi To Sahara | Le Chant Du Fauves | 2015 Imarhan | Algeria | Ihad Saman | Ihad Saman EP | City Slang | 2023 Bombino | Niger | Si Chilan | Sahel | Partisan | 2023
Qwanqwa | Ethiopia-USA | Blen | Volume 3 | Wuzzawazzee Industries | 2020 Nègarit Band | Ethiopia | Emahoy | Origins | Ethiosonic / Buda Musique | 2023 Mulatu Astatke | Ethiopia-England UK | Gambella | Sketches Of Ethiopia | Jazz Village | 2013
José Carlos Schwarz Et Le Cobiana Jazz | Guiné-Bissau | Dispus Ke E Lebal | José Carlos Schwarz Et Le Cobiana Jazz Vol. 1 | Sonafric | 1978 Super Mama Djombo | Guiné-Bissau | Sûr Di Nô Pubis | Na Cambança | Cobiana | 1978 Zé Manel & 2M G-B | Guiné-Bissau | Bardade Dentro Di Bardade | Tustumunhos Di Aonti ... | Cobiana | 1982 José Carlos Schwarz Et Le Cobiana Jazz | Guiné-Bissau | Tiu Bernal | José Carlos Schwarz Et Le Cobiana Jazz Vol. 2 | Sonafric | 1978