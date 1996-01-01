The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Sept. 24, 2023, midnight
New Latin folktronica by Soema Montenegro and Pahua; a set of accordion-driven Colombian cumbia; new music from Quebecois stars Genticorum who will be featured at this year's Richmond Folk Festival; Bombino's best desert blues recording yet; the cutting-edge Ethio-jazz of Nègarit Band; the music of Guiné-Bissau, celebrating that nation's 50th Independence Day on September 24
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Los Gaiteros De San Jacinto Con Elber A​́​lvarez | Colombia | Maestro Ton​̃​o Garci​́​a (Cerrero Dub de Gaita mix) | Colombian Musical Powerhouses Vol. 4 | Alianza de Sellos Independientes de Colombia | 2023-2020
Soema Montenegro | Argentina | Caminante | Caminante - Single | Mais Um | 2023
Pahua | México-Cuba-Costa Rica | "No Huí" (feat El Individuo) | "No Huí" (feat El Individuo) - Single | Nacional | 2023

Naffer Durán Y Su Conjunto, Canta: Diomedes Díaz | Colombia | Pobre Negro | Herencia Vallenata | Codiscos | 1976
El Peke Y Sus Mochileros | Colombia | Cumbia Costumbrisa (Piper Street Sound version) | Colombian Musical Powerhouses Vol. 4 | Alianza de Sellos Independientes de Colombia | 2023-2022
Andres Landero | Colombia | La Pava Congona | Las Mariposas / La Pava Congona - Single | Discos Fuentes | 1972
Conjunto Típico Vallenato | Colombia | Cumbia Sampuesana | Cumbia Cumbia Cumbia!!! Vol. 1 | Vampisoul | 2023-1953
Combo Sampuesano | Colombia | Cumbia Monteriana | Cumbia Cumbia Cumbia!!! Vol. 1 | Vampisoul | 2023-1973

Genticorum | Canada | Old Yamaska | Au Coeur De L'Aube | self-released | 2023
Kate & Anna McGarrigle | Canada | En Filant Ma Quenouille | French Record | Hannibal | 1980
Genticorum | Canada | La Batelière | Au Coeur De L'Aube | self-released | 2023
Le Vent Du Nord | Canada | Adieu Du Village | Territoires | Borealis | 2019
Great Big Sea | Canada | Mari-Mac | Up | WEA | 1996

Faris | Italy-Algeria | Oulhawen Win Tidit (Death Letter) | Mississippi To Sahara | Le Chant Du Fauves | 2015
Imarhan | Algeria | Ihad Saman | Ihad Saman EP | City Slang | 2023
Bombino | Niger | Si Chilan | Sahel | Partisan | 2023

Qwanqwa | Ethiopia-USA | Blen | Volume 3 | Wuzzawazzee Industries | 2020
Nègarit Band | Ethiopia | Emahoy | Origins | Ethiosonic / Buda Musique | 2023
Mulatu Astatke | Ethiopia-England UK | Gambella | Sketches Of Ethiopia | Jazz Village | 2013

José Carlos Schwarz Et Le Cobiana Jazz | Guiné-Bissau | Dispus Ke E Lebal | José Carlos Schwarz Et Le Cobiana Jazz Vol. 1 | Sonafric | 1978
Super Mama Djombo | Guiné-Bissau | Sûr Di Nô Pubis | Na Cambança | Cobiana | 1978
Zé Manel & 2M G-B | Guiné-Bissau | Bardade Dentro Di Bardade | Tustumunhos Di Aonti ... | Cobiana | 1982
José Carlos Schwarz Et Le Cobiana Jazz | Guiné-Bissau | Tiu Bernal | José Carlos Schwarz Et Le Cobiana Jazz Vol. 2 | Sonafric | 1978

Download Program Podcast
01:59:23 1 Sept. 24, 2023
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 01:59:23  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 