Notes: Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle, Amit Kumar, and RD Burman - “Aa Dekhen Zara”

from Rocky

HMV



Balsara and his Singing Sitars, “These Boots Are Made For Walkin”

from Great International Hits

unknown



Lata Mangeshkar, Shailender Singh, “Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Hon”

from Bobby

HMV



Lata Mangeshkar, “Inhi Logon Ne”

from Pakeezah

HMV



Dev Anand & Mohd. Rafi, “Tere Mere Sapne Ab Ek Rang Hain (with Dialogues)”

from Guide (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Saregama - 2017



Balsara and his Singing Sitars, “I wanna hold your hand”

from Great International Hits

unknown



Asha Bhosle and Mahendra Kapoor, “Aa Ja Aa Ja Re”

from Gumrah

HMV



Lata Mangeshkar, “Main Ka Karoon”

from Sangam

HMV



Vivin Lobo, “I Love You”

from Sangam

HMV



Dr Adi Tamboli, “Ghar Aya Mera Pardeshi (Dream Song) - Avara / Awara”

from Musician And Physician - The Incredible Talents Of Dr. Adi Tamboli Presents Popular Movie Melodies From India (Instrumental)

not on label



Asha Bhosle & Usha Mangeshkar, “Dekho Bijli Dole Bin Badal Ki”

from Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Saregama - 2017



Lata Mangeshkar, “Main Kamsin Hoon Nadan Hoon”

from Ayee Milan Ki Bela (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Saregama - 2017



Dr Adi Tamboli, “Mera Juta Hai Japani” (from "Shree 420")

from Musician And Physician - The Incredible Talents Of Dr. Adi Tamboli Presents Popular Movie Melodies From India (Instrumental)

not on label



Talat Mahmood, “Ae Dil Mujhe Aisi Jagah Le Chal”

from Arzoo (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Saregama - 2017



Lata Mangeshkar, “Saiyaan Beiman”

from Guide

HMV



Balsara and his Singing Sitars, “Tequila”

from Great International Hits

unknown



Mbosso, “Sitaki”

from Sitaki - Single

Warner Music Africa - 2023



Bytar Beast, Marioo & Jaivah, “Ndembe Ndembe”

from Ndembe Ndembe - Single

Bad Nation - 2023



Lava Lava, “Tajiri”

from Tajiri - Single

Warner Music Africa - 2023



Zuchu, “Honey”

from Honey - Single

Warner Music Africa - 2023



Mbosso, “Baikoko (feat. Diamond Platnumz)”

from Definition of Love

WM South Africa - 2021



Lava Lava, “Tuna Kikao (feat. Diamond Platnumz)”

from Tuna Kikao (feat. Diamond Platnumz) - Single

Warner Music Africa - 2023



Jaivah & Marioo, “Pita Kule”

from Pita Kule - Single

BXTRA RECORDS - 2023



K.F.T.B., “Love Yourself (feat. DJ Harrison)”

from Love Yourself (feat. DJ Harrison) - Single

4 Lovers Only - 2023



Sidibe, “All Your Love Inside”

from All Your Love Inside - Single

Sidibe Music - 2023



Little Dragon & April + Vista, “Slumber”

from Slipping Into Color - EP

Ninja Tune - 2023



Hoody, “Blind”

from Sailing

AOMG - 2023



Red Velvet, “Feel My Rhythm”

from 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm' - EP

SM Entertainment - 2022



aespa, “Illusion”

from Girls - The 2nd Mini Album (Apple Music Edition)

Warner Records - 2022



SEVENTEEN, “HIT”

from HIT - Single

PLEDIS Entertainment - 2019



SHINee, “Ring Ding Dong”

from 2009, Year of Us - EP

SM Entertainment - 2009



2Ne1, “I Am the Best” (Japanese lyric version)

from I Am the Best - Single

YG Entertainment - 2014



BTS - Run BTS

from PROOF

BIGHIT Music

2022

