Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Sept. 24, 2023, midnight
Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle, Amit Kumar, and RD Burman - “Aa Dekhen Zara”
from Rocky
HMV

Balsara and his Singing Sitars, “These Boots Are Made For Walkin”
from Great International Hits
unknown

Lata Mangeshkar, Shailender Singh, “Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Hon”
from Bobby
HMV

Lata Mangeshkar, “Inhi Logon Ne”
from Pakeezah
HMV

Dev Anand & Mohd. Rafi, “Tere Mere Sapne Ab Ek Rang Hain (with Dialogues)”
from Guide (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Saregama - 2017

Balsara and his Singing Sitars, “I wanna hold your hand”
from Great International Hits
unknown

Asha Bhosle and Mahendra Kapoor, “Aa Ja Aa Ja Re”
from Gumrah
HMV

Lata Mangeshkar, “Main Ka Karoon”
from Sangam
HMV

Vivin Lobo, “I Love You”
from Sangam
HMV

Dr Adi Tamboli, “Ghar Aya Mera Pardeshi (Dream Song) - Avara / Awara”
from Musician And Physician - The Incredible Talents Of Dr. Adi Tamboli Presents Popular Movie Melodies From India (Instrumental)
not on label

Asha Bhosle & Usha Mangeshkar, “Dekho Bijli Dole Bin Badal Ki”
from Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Saregama - 2017

Lata Mangeshkar, “Main Kamsin Hoon Nadan Hoon”
from Ayee Milan Ki Bela (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Saregama - 2017

Dr Adi Tamboli, “Mera Juta Hai Japani” (from "Shree 420")
from Musician And Physician - The Incredible Talents Of Dr. Adi Tamboli Presents Popular Movie Melodies From India (Instrumental)
not on label

Talat Mahmood, “Ae Dil Mujhe Aisi Jagah Le Chal”
from Arzoo (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Saregama - 2017

Lata Mangeshkar, “Saiyaan Beiman”
from Guide
HMV

Balsara and his Singing Sitars, “Tequila”
from Great International Hits
unknown

Mbosso, “Sitaki”
from Sitaki - Single
Warner Music Africa - 2023

Bytar Beast, Marioo & Jaivah, “Ndembe Ndembe”
from Ndembe Ndembe - Single
Bad Nation - 2023

Lava Lava, “Tajiri”
from Tajiri - Single
Warner Music Africa - 2023

Zuchu, “Honey”
from Honey - Single
Warner Music Africa - 2023

Mbosso, “Baikoko (feat. Diamond Platnumz)”
from Definition of Love
WM South Africa - 2021

Lava Lava, “Tuna Kikao (feat. Diamond Platnumz)”
from Tuna Kikao (feat. Diamond Platnumz) - Single
Warner Music Africa - 2023

Jaivah & Marioo, “Pita Kule”
from Pita Kule - Single
BXTRA RECORDS - 2023

K.F.T.B., “Love Yourself (feat. DJ Harrison)”
from Love Yourself (feat. DJ Harrison) - Single
4 Lovers Only - 2023

Sidibe, “All Your Love Inside”
from All Your Love Inside - Single
Sidibe Music - 2023

Little Dragon & April + Vista, “Slumber”
from Slipping Into Color - EP
Ninja Tune - 2023

Hoody, “Blind”
from Sailing
AOMG - 2023

Red Velvet, “Feel My Rhythm”
from 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm' - EP
SM Entertainment - 2022

aespa, “Illusion”
from Girls - The 2nd Mini Album (Apple Music Edition)
Warner Records - 2022

SEVENTEEN, “HIT”
from HIT - Single
PLEDIS Entertainment - 2019

SHINee, “Ring Ding Dong”
from 2009, Year of Us - EP
SM Entertainment - 2009

2Ne1, “I Am the Best” (Japanese lyric version)
from I Am the Best - Single
YG Entertainment - 2014

BTS - Run BTS
from PROOF
BIGHIT Music
2022

Download Program Podcast
01:59:57 1 Sept. 24, 2023
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:59:57  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 