Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle, Amit Kumar, and RD Burman - “Aa Dekhen Zara” from Rocky HMV
Balsara and his Singing Sitars, “These Boots Are Made For Walkin” from Great International Hits unknown
Lata Mangeshkar, Shailender Singh, “Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Hon” from Bobby HMV
Lata Mangeshkar, “Inhi Logon Ne” from Pakeezah HMV
Dev Anand & Mohd. Rafi, “Tere Mere Sapne Ab Ek Rang Hain (with Dialogues)” from Guide (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Saregama - 2017
Balsara and his Singing Sitars, “I wanna hold your hand” from Great International Hits unknown
Asha Bhosle and Mahendra Kapoor, “Aa Ja Aa Ja Re” from Gumrah HMV
Lata Mangeshkar, “Main Ka Karoon” from Sangam HMV
Vivin Lobo, “I Love You” from Sangam HMV
Dr Adi Tamboli, “Ghar Aya Mera Pardeshi (Dream Song) - Avara / Awara” from Musician And Physician - The Incredible Talents Of Dr. Adi Tamboli Presents Popular Movie Melodies From India (Instrumental) not on label
Asha Bhosle & Usha Mangeshkar, “Dekho Bijli Dole Bin Badal Ki” from Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Saregama - 2017
Lata Mangeshkar, “Main Kamsin Hoon Nadan Hoon” from Ayee Milan Ki Bela (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Saregama - 2017
Dr Adi Tamboli, “Mera Juta Hai Japani” (from "Shree 420") from Musician And Physician - The Incredible Talents Of Dr. Adi Tamboli Presents Popular Movie Melodies From India (Instrumental) not on label
Talat Mahmood, “Ae Dil Mujhe Aisi Jagah Le Chal” from Arzoo (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Saregama - 2017
Lata Mangeshkar, “Saiyaan Beiman” from Guide HMV
Balsara and his Singing Sitars, “Tequila” from Great International Hits unknown
Mbosso, “Sitaki” from Sitaki - Single Warner Music Africa - 2023
Bytar Beast, Marioo & Jaivah, “Ndembe Ndembe” from Ndembe Ndembe - Single Bad Nation - 2023
Lava Lava, “Tajiri” from Tajiri - Single Warner Music Africa - 2023
Zuchu, “Honey” from Honey - Single Warner Music Africa - 2023
Mbosso, “Baikoko (feat. Diamond Platnumz)” from Definition of Love WM South Africa - 2021
Lava Lava, “Tuna Kikao (feat. Diamond Platnumz)” from Tuna Kikao (feat. Diamond Platnumz) - Single Warner Music Africa - 2023
Jaivah & Marioo, “Pita Kule” from Pita Kule - Single BXTRA RECORDS - 2023
K.F.T.B., “Love Yourself (feat. DJ Harrison)” from Love Yourself (feat. DJ Harrison) - Single 4 Lovers Only - 2023
Sidibe, “All Your Love Inside” from All Your Love Inside - Single Sidibe Music - 2023
Little Dragon & April + Vista, “Slumber” from Slipping Into Color - EP Ninja Tune - 2023
Hoody, “Blind” from Sailing AOMG - 2023
Red Velvet, “Feel My Rhythm” from 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm' - EP SM Entertainment - 2022
aespa, “Illusion” from Girls - The 2nd Mini Album (Apple Music Edition) Warner Records - 2022
SEVENTEEN, “HIT” from HIT - Single PLEDIS Entertainment - 2019
SHINee, “Ring Ding Dong” from 2009, Year of Us - EP SM Entertainment - 2009
2Ne1, “I Am the Best” (Japanese lyric version) from I Am the Best - Single YG Entertainment - 2014