Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
7-20-4 Cigars
Weekly Program
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
Oct. 6, 2023, midnight
SMOKES Episode – A cigar brand takeover with 7-20-4 from Manchester, New Hampshire. A fabulous brand story in the cradle of the industrial revolution. Lots of people use the term “Dog Walker” cigar and it was actually this brand that owns the trademark. You’re going to hear the term “spice bomb” quite a bit. Barger reveals his technique for solving a Churchill that has issues.
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean
Meet me at this address
@7204cigars #cigars
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Nathan, Good ol Boy Barger, Good ol Boy Benjamin, and Good ol Boy Mike
SMOKES Episode – A cigar brand takeover with 7-20-4 from Manchester, New Hampshire. A fabulous brand story in the cradle of the industrial revolution. Lots of people use the term “Dog Walker” cigar and it was actually this brand that owns the trademark. You’re going to hear the term “spice bomb” quite a bit. Barger reveals his technique for solving a Churchill that has issues. We smoke and rate the following cigars from 1-3:
7-20-4 WK Series Robusto SMOKES - 3
7-20-4 Factory 57 Robusto SMOKES - 3
Dog Walker® SMOKES – 3
7-20-4 Original Series Churchill SMOKES - 2
Just a post production correction. GoB Mike was getting Manchester and Concord confused. Manchester was a textile factory town, not a logging town. Actually one of the largest in the country at the time.
info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
@sipssudssmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, PRX, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

Episode 535 Download Program Podcast
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
00:52:29 1 Sept. 25, 2023
Nashville,TN
  View Script
    
 00:52:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
