Co hosts : Good ol Boy Nathan, Good ol Boy Barger, Good ol Boy Benjamin, and Good ol Boy Mike

SMOKES Episode – A cigar brand takeover with 7-20-4 from Manchester, New Hampshire. A fabulous brand story in the cradle of the industrial revolution. Lots of people use the term “Dog Walker” cigar and it was actually this brand that owns the trademark. You’re going to hear the term “spice bomb” quite a bit. Barger reveals his technique for solving a Churchill that has issues. We smoke and rate the following cigars from 1-3:

7-20-4 WK Series Robusto SMOKES - 3

7-20-4 Factory 57 Robusto SMOKES - 3

Dog Walker® SMOKES – 3

7-20-4 Original Series Churchill SMOKES - 2

Just a post production correction. GoB Mike was getting Manchester and Concord confused. Manchester was a textile factory town, not a logging town. Actually one of the largest in the country at the time.

