Canada’s 2003 Equality Crawl & Out at Oktoberfest + global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the wk of 09-25-23

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Joe Biden; Kathleen Hicks; Douglas Elliot; Jack Leyton; Martin Cauchon.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 26, 2023, midnight

Summary: How Munich Oktoberfest developed a fetish for gay men; the muddy road to Canadian marriage equality; Biden stands for all human’s rights at the U.N. General Assembly, Erdogan mistakes U.N. summit colors for LGBTQ rainbows, “The Nigerian 69” are released on bail, a Hong Kong court okays a two-mom birth certificate, South Korea notes its first lesbian to give birth, the Pentagon seeks to upgrade Don’t Ask Don’t Tell discharges, and that Mifepristone-banning judge disses drag.

Those stories and more this week when you choose "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.

Credits: Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reported this week by Ava Davis & Marcos Najera and produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival Correspondents: Heather Kitching; Agnes Kruger. Additional material: John Rechy; John Shelhorn, Philip Braun. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Doors; The Marshall Tucker Band; and from “The Music Man” and “A Child’s Garden of Grass.”

Notes: In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!

* * * * * P L E A S E ! * * * * *

$350 for our 35 YEARS?

How about $35?

Now more than ever, your financial support of our charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)

By check:

Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out

P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA

Online:

This Way Out DONATE

[www.thiswayout.org]

Thank you

Know anyone with a car to donate?

https://careasy.org/nonprofit/this-way-out



