Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.00.0A

EMERGENCY EPISODE



Published on September 26th, 2023



Government Shutdown

A Commentary on the Demand to Cut Entitlements



With Clips from The Clinton Library Youtube Channel, The Obama White House Youtube Channel, Wall Street Journey Youtube Channel & The Majority Report



There is wisdom is knowing a genuine emergency from one perceived by a trauma stricken ego, operating under wounded conditions, suffering from fatigued struggle to heal itself while fighting through deliberate maltreatment from processing Being. When afflicted by trauma, the mind sees shadows cast by natural light as harbingers of oncoming danger; so it is the cultural “wars” the right has occupied their base with these last 40 years. When unafflicted, the mind sees these same shadows and accurately follows them to their source. We live in a country racked by trauma created by the economic conditions imposed by a Capitalist Class who sees shadows dancing on the wall, and believes them to be reality not a distorted projection from a tumbling flame atop a man created fire (thanks Chris Hedges for the imagery). While they are not delusional enough to believe the fire to be non-existent and its origins lay not with man; they mistake the outcome of the fire, the shadows, as reality created by man’s hand and involvement. In these statements you’ll find the twisted logic propelling the government shutdown, government downsizing and ultimately, the government displacement by corporate controllers; towards the future we now live in.



Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues



