Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Dan Dicker
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Sept. 26, 2023, midnight
It's hard not to notice how sky high gas prices are these days. Perhaps the universe is trying to tell us something about our personal transportation choices -- namely, that the status quo is untenable. This week on Sea Change Radio, Daniel Dicker is here to help us wade through the complex world of oil and gas prices. We discuss the various geopolitical facets that influence the prices of this valuable commodity, compare energy policy and consumer habits between the U.S. and the EU, and get Dicker's take on how gas prices may affect the 2024 Presidential election.
Track: NDUGU
Artist: Lettuce
Album: Resonate
Label: N/A
Year: 2020

Track: High Energy
Artist: Donald Byrd
Album: Love Has Come Around Finest Moments
Label: Elektra
Year: 1981

Track: I Asked For Water (She Gave Me Gasoline)
Artist: Howlin’ Wolf
Album: Moanin' in the Moonlight
Label: Chess
Year: 1959

00:29:00 1 Sept. 26, 2023
San Francisco
