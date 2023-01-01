The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
History They're Trying to Suppress: The Uncovered Story of Indian Enslavement in America, a Conversation with Andres Resendez, Author of The Other Slavery
Weekly Program
Andres Resendez (Historian and Author)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Sept. 26, 2023, midnight
An hour-long conversation with Andres Resendez, history professor at UC Davis, and author of, The Other Slavery, The Uncovered Story of Indian Enslavement in America. It tells the little-known story of the enslavement of countless native people in the Americas, including the US. This slavery lasted into the 20th Century and helped provide the foundation for capitalism in the US
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

TMSS-230927 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Sept. 26, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 