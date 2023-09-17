Summary: Section ONE addresses pipelines, geo-engineering and hydrogen production from fossil fuels and nuclear power, and carbon capture and sequestration.



On September 17, 2023, over 75,000 joined the New York City “March to End Fossil Fuels” making it the largest demonstration pressuring President Biden to stop supporting the fossil fuel industry. The march took place ahead of the UN Climate Ambition Summit (Sept. 20, 2023).



That was a first-of-its-kind meeting hosted by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He is asking heads of state to bring concrete steps to keep fossil fuels in the ground when they come to Dubai in December for the upcoming COP28, the Conference Of Parties. Many see the COP28 as the last opportunity to take action to end global warming.



The Indigenous Environmental Network (IEN) is a coalition of indigenous, and grassroots environmental justice activists, primarily based in the United States. Group members have represented Indigenous Peoples concerns at international events such as the United Nations Climate Change conferences in Copenhagen and Paris.



The IEN brought members and coalition partners from Alaska to Pakistan, the Pacific Islands and the Americas to New York City for the March to End Fossil Fuels. They also organized press conferences and Teach-Ins. And you are about to hear voices from the lively, interactive event on Tuesday, September 19.



Sept. 19, 2023

