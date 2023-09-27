The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: September 27, 2023
Weekly Program
Steven Hassan, Author and Director of the Freedom of Mind Resource Center; Betty Moose, a 20-year-old college student from Maryland active with the group Climate Defiance; Richard D. Wolff, Professor of Economics Emeritus at the University of Massachusett
Sept. 27, 2023, midnight
Cult Expert Concerned Trump Supporters Will Respond with Violence if he Loses 2024 Election; Climate Activists Target Govt Officials Who Aren’t Using Their Power to Address the Climate Crisis; Nation’s Rise: Shaping a New Global Economy no Longer Dominated by the US and its Allies.

Between the Lines for September 27, 2023 Download Program Podcast
