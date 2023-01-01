Summary: Alice Nsabimana and family collaborated to produce a seminal text, published by Baraka Books, that presents a vital picture of a Rwandan family at a time of political crisis in the Great Lakes region of Africa, a picture that shatters all the cliched shallow journalism about that tragic country. The book also provides never before words and notes of General Nsabimana which should cause a rethinking by all the usual "experts" on what occurred in that country as it defended against RPF invasion from Uganda. If you want to know the reality, the real story, read this book.