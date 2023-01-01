The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Taylor Report
5
 Unusual Sources  Contact Contributor
Sept. 28, 2023, midnight
Alice Nsabimana and family collaborated to produce a seminal text, published by Baraka Books, that presents a vital picture of a Rwandan family at a time of political crisis in the Great Lakes region of Africa, a picture that shatters all the cliched shallow journalism about that tragic country. The book also provides never before words and notes of General Nsabimana which should cause a rethinking by all the usual "experts" on what occurred in that country as it defended against RPF invasion from Uganda. If you want to know the reality, the real story, read this book.
Interview with Alice Nsabimana
Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Interview
00:24:23 1 Sept. 26, 2023
Toronto, Ontario
  View Script
    
 00:24:23  160Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 