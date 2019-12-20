The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Most Evil Person Award #4*
Weekly Program
Dana
Sept. 28, 2023, midnight
This week’s Thunderbolt radio show features the next installment of The Thunderbolt’s Most Evil Persons in History Award with nomination #4: Sidney Gottlieb!

Sidney Who? Yes, this week we profile the most non-famous villain that you’ve never heard of — only on the Thunderbolt!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on December 20th, 2019 and January 17th, 2020

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:49

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:48—02:39

Call In Politics
by The Final Edition
02:38—05:20

Notifications
05:20—06:41

Most Evil Person Award #4 Part 1
Music: The Ventures — Combustible Edison
06:41—13:08

Most Evil Person Award #4 Part 2
Music: Mike Oldfield (2X)
13:12—27:00

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
27:00—27:30

Most Evil Person Award #4 Part 3
Music: Dust Devil — Trillian Green — Jeff Beck — Trillian Green
27:30—41:40

———————————————————

Music Intro
41:40—41:51

On, On, On, On...
by the Tom Tom Club
41:50—45:23

Wordy Rappinghood
by the Tom Tom Club
45:20—52:03

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:57—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:10

Buckethead
by Colonel Claypool’s Bucket of Bernie Brains
0:00—5:56

Credits
5:51—6:00

