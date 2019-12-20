|
|The Thunderbolt
|Most Evil Person Award #4*
|Weekly Program
|Dana
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
|Sept. 28, 2023, midnight
| This week’s Thunderbolt radio show features the next installment of The Thunderbolt’s Most Evil Persons in History Award with nomination #4: Sidney Gottlieb!
Sidney Who? Yes, this week we profile the most non-famous villain that you’ve never heard of — only on the Thunderbolt!
|This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on December 20th, 2019 and January 17th, 2020
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:49
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:48—02:39
Call In Politics
by The Final Edition
02:38—05:20
Notifications
05:20—06:41
Most Evil Person Award #4 Part 1
Music: The Ventures — Combustible Edison
06:41—13:08
Most Evil Person Award #4 Part 2
Music: Mike Oldfield (2X)
13:12—27:00
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID
27:00—27:30
Most Evil Person Award #4 Part 3
Music: Dust Devil — Trillian Green — Jeff Beck — Trillian Green
27:30—41:40
———————————————————
Music Intro
41:40—41:51
On, On, On, On...
by the Tom Tom Club
41:50—45:23
Wordy Rappinghood
by the Tom Tom Club
45:20—52:03
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:57—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:
Intro
0:00—0:10
Buckethead
by Colonel Claypool’s Bucket of Bernie Brains
0:00—5:56
Credits
5:51—6:00
