A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Germany, Going Underground, Cuba, and NHK Japan.
This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Going Underground, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.
http://youthspeaksout.net/swr230929.mp3 (29:00)

From GERMANY- 6 young people from Portugal are suing the EU, at the European Court of Human Rights. They accuse the EU and 30 individual countries of inaction on the climate crisis, violating their human rights. This follows a similar youth lawsuit in Montana, where the court agreed that the state was not protecting them when it supported fossil fuels development.

From GOING UNDERGROUND- Afshin speaks with Alastair Crooke, a former British diplomat and founder of the Lebanon based Conflicts Forum, an organization that advocates for engagement between political Islam and the West. He talks about Zelensky's recent trip to the UN General Assembly and how the US is becoming isolated in its admiration. Also the growth of deep divisions among NATO countries, and Ukrainian anger as US support begins to dwindle.

From CUBA- The Venezuelan Foreign Minister says the US intends to build a military base on disputed land bordering Venezuela and Guyana, to begin taking oil from the region. President Maduro of Venezuela spoke at the latest BRICS plus forum, encouraging the de-dollarization of international trade.

From JAPAN- North Korea expelled the US soldier who sought refuge in their country. Russia is considering joining China is stopping the import of Japanese seafood potentially contaminated by radioactive waste discharge at the Fukushima nuclear power plant. The Japanese nuclear industry is finding it difficult to find a place for its radioactive waste. South Korea help its a military parade in Seoul for the first time in 10 years. At the UN General Assembly in NY North Korea denounced the new military alliance between South Korea, Japan, and the US.

