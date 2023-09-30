The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 29, 2023, midnight
Booster beats of Afro-Sitar Funk, leading edge Venezuelan and Balkan Metal. PLUS, debuts of Chilean Cumbia from Vancity's Los Duendes and instro-soul from Idle Moon (opening for Polyrhythmics at The WISE Hall, November 10th). Keeping time with the beat of the world, it's World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Mito y Comadre - Guajirando
Alpacas Collective - Gunkali INST
Los Duendes - Coleslaw CANCON
Idle Moon - Time Keeps Moving INST CANCON
Russkaja - Russki Style
Cornershop - Norwegian Wood
Carthnage - Umoya
Agricantus - Sputa Lu Suli
Bantu Mentale - No Romance
Moonshine Collective - Lelo CANCON
Jackie Mendosa - Let's Get Maui'd
Bahama Soul Club - Surfing Zavial INST

58:30

00:58:30 1 Sept. 29, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
