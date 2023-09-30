Booster beats of Afro-Sitar Funk, leading edge Venezuelan and Balkan Metal. PLUS, debuts of Chilean Cumbia from Vancity's Los Duendes and instro-soul from Idle Moon (opening for Polyrhythmics at The WISE Hall, November 10th). Keeping time with the beat of the world, it's World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Mito y Comadre - Guajirando Alpacas Collective - Gunkali INST Los Duendes - Coleslaw CANCON Idle Moon - Time Keeps Moving INST CANCON Russkaja - Russki Style Cornershop - Norwegian Wood Carthnage - Umoya Agricantus - Sputa Lu Suli Bantu Mentale - No Romance Moonshine Collective - Lelo CANCON Jackie Mendosa - Let's Get Maui'd Bahama Soul Club - Surfing Zavial INST