From the outrageousness of Yoko Pwno to the outstanding tradition of Genticorum, from perennial stalwarts Kila to the part-time Weekend Irish from Barleyjuice, it's another hour of killer Celtic from Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Soulsha - Isle Of Skye Reel INST Kila - Rachel Corrie INST Enter The Haggis - Gone CANCON The Dreadnoughts - The Rodney Rocket CANCON Dropkick Murphys - Two 6's Upside Down Flogging Molly - Within A Mile Of Home Yoko Pwno - Quorn Star Fiamma Fumana - Mondo Grande Elephant Revival - The Pasture INST Doolin' - Man Smart, Woman Smarter Genticorum - Persuadeur INST CANCON Vishten - Les Sirenes A Romeo INST CANCON Barleyjuice - Weekend Irish Mile Twelve - Onwards Harv - Sockertoj/Ja Da Go Vi INST