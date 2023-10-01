The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 29, 2023, midnight
From the outrageousness of Yoko Pwno to the outstanding tradition of Genticorum, from perennial stalwarts Kila to the part-time Weekend Irish from Barleyjuice, it's another hour of killer Celtic from Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Soulsha - Isle Of Skye Reel INST
Kila - Rachel Corrie INST
Enter The Haggis - Gone CANCON
The Dreadnoughts - The Rodney Rocket CANCON
Dropkick Murphys - Two 6's Upside Down
Flogging Molly - Within A Mile Of Home
Yoko Pwno - Quorn Star
Fiamma Fumana - Mondo Grande
Elephant Revival - The Pasture INST
Doolin' - Man Smart, Woman Smarter
Genticorum - Persuadeur INST CANCON
Vishten - Les Sirenes A Romeo INST CANCON
Barleyjuice - Weekend Irish
Mile Twelve - Onwards
Harv - Sockertoj/Ja Da Go Vi INST

58:55

Celt In A Twist October 1 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:58:55 1 Sept. 29, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:55  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 