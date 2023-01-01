The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
What Do You See When You Look in the Mirror?
Weekly Program
Norie Neumark and unnamed interviewees
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Sept. 29, 2023, midnight
Norie Neumark is an audio and installation artist who teaches in Australia. Jobs for the Girls - What Do You See When You Look in the Mirror? - is her documentary about women who don't fit the anglo stereotype of blond, Barbie-like beauty, and the pressure to change from their own culture of origin's appearance norms. The "jobs" on offer include nose jobs and boob jobs - but also the jobs that are easier to get if you look and sound like the dominant race. Produced in 1991 and previously featured on New American Radio, Jobs for the Girls was updated by the producer in 2023 for WINGS.
Produced by Norie Neumark; WINGS Series Producer, Frieda Werden. Audio recovered from the New American Radio archives at somewhere.org with prior permission from the late Helen Thorington. (Find a bio of Neumark and more programs by her at somewhere.org - search for Neumark on that website under N.)
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org

Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 Sept. 28, 2023
Australia, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:59  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 