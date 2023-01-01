Summary: Norie Neumark is an audio and installation artist who teaches in Australia. Jobs for the Girls - What Do You See When You Look in the Mirror? - is her documentary about women who don't fit the anglo stereotype of blond, Barbie-like beauty, and the pressure to change from their own culture of origin's appearance norms. The "jobs" on offer include nose jobs and boob jobs - but also the jobs that are easier to get if you look and sound like the dominant race. Produced in 1991 and previously featured on New American Radio, Jobs for the Girls was updated by the producer in 2023 for WINGS.