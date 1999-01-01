The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Sonic Cafe
It Could Only Happen in Florida
Scott Clark
Sept. 29, 2023, midnight
Sonic Café that’s Donald Fagen with Florida Room from 1993, so hey welcome to the café, I’m you host Scott Clark and this is episode 357. This time the Sonic Café features the hilarious Shayne Smith with a true story about a local Florida man who robbed a Wendy’s fast food restaurant, in something we’re calling, It Could Only Happen in Florida. Funny stuff. Musically we’ve lined up a mix of alternative, southern and punk rock, plus latin house, downtempo jazz and more pulled from the last 44 years. Listen Haim, Gator Country from Molly Hatchet, Strike Boys with Vida La Revolucion, Queen, Cheap Trick, Against Me, the Dining rooms and of course many more as the Sonic Café swings through a local fast food drive thru with, it could only happen in Florida, from our little radio café way out here on the Pacific Coast. From 2021 this is Portugal the Man, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Florida Room
Artist: Donald Fagen
LP: Kamakiriad
Yr: 1993
Song 2: New Orleans
Artist: Portugal. The Man
LP: Oregon City Sessions
Yr: 2021
Song 3: Leaning On You
Artist: Haim
LP: Women In Music Part III
Yr: 2020
Song 4: It Could Only Happen In Florida (Alligator Story)
Artist: Shayne Smith
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr.
Song 5: Gator Country
Artist: Molly Hatchet
LP: Molly Hatchet
Yr: 1978
Song 6: Vida La Revolucion
Artist: Strike Boys
LP: Ritmo Del Sol
Yr: 2011
Song 7: Another One Bites The Dust
Artist: Queen
LP: The Game
Year: 1980
Song 8: Clock Strikes Ten
Artist: Cheap Trick
LP: The Essential Cheap Trick [Disc 1]
Yr: 1977
Song 9: Sink, Florida, Sink (Radio Safe)
Artist: Against Me!
LP: As The Eternal Cowboy
Yr: 2003
Song 10: Catania City Blues
Artist: Dining Rooms
LP: Numero Deux
Yr: 1999
Song 11: Do It Clean
Artist: Echo & The Bunnymen
LP: Songs To Learn & Sing
Yr: 1985
Song 12: Walkin' Home
Artist: Dr. John
LP: New Orleans Gumbo
Yr: 2013
Song 13: Start
Artist: Peter Gabriel
LP: Peter Gabriel 3: Melt
Yr: 1980
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each Friday. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

