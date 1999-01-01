Sonic Café that’s Donald Fagen with Florida Room from 1993, so hey welcome to the café, I’m you host Scott Clark and this is episode 357. This time the Sonic Café features the hilarious Shayne Smith with a true story about a local Florida man who robbed a Wendy’s fast food restaurant, in something we’re calling, It Could Only Happen in Florida. Funny stuff. Musically we’ve lined up a mix of alternative, southern and punk rock, plus latin house, downtempo jazz and more pulled from the last 44 years. Listen Haim, Gator Country from Molly Hatchet, Strike Boys with Vida La Revolucion, Queen, Cheap Trick, Against Me, the Dining rooms and of course many more as the Sonic Café swings through a local fast food drive thru with, it could only happen in Florida, from our little radio café way out here on the Pacific Coast. From 2021 this is Portugal the Man, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Florida Room Artist: Donald Fagen LP: Kamakiriad Yr: 1993 Song 2: New Orleans Artist: Portugal. The Man LP: Oregon City Sessions Yr: 2021 Song 3: Leaning On You Artist: Haim LP: Women In Music Part III Yr: 2020 Song 4: It Could Only Happen In Florida (Alligator Story) Artist: Shayne Smith LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr. Song 5: Gator Country Artist: Molly Hatchet LP: Molly Hatchet Yr: 1978 Song 6: Vida La Revolucion Artist: Strike Boys LP: Ritmo Del Sol Yr: 2011 Song 7: Another One Bites The Dust Artist: Queen LP: The Game Year: 1980 Song 8: Clock Strikes Ten Artist: Cheap Trick LP: The Essential Cheap Trick [Disc 1] Yr: 1977 Song 9: Sink, Florida, Sink (Radio Safe) Artist: Against Me! LP: As The Eternal Cowboy Yr: 2003 Song 10: Catania City Blues Artist: Dining Rooms LP: Numero Deux Yr: 1999 Song 11: Do It Clean Artist: Echo & The Bunnymen LP: Songs To Learn & Sing Yr: 1985 Song 12: Walkin' Home Artist: Dr. John LP: New Orleans Gumbo Yr: 2013 Song 13: Start Artist: Peter Gabriel LP: Peter Gabriel 3: Melt Yr: 1980
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each Friday. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
