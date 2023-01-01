Episode 155 October 1, 2023 Rockin' Thru The Forgotten History of Popular Music

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 1, 2023, midnight

Summary: Digging through the old favourites again on Backbeat, we hear from a trio that was actually a duo with a fake member, Nat King Cole shows off his considerable piano skills, we hear the first versions of some often-recorded songs and a one-man band who was a one-hit wonder twice.

Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.

Credits:

Notes: Artist - Title Year

The Raindrops - Hanky Panky 1963

The Avalons - Sugar Sugar 1956

Jerry Lee Lewis - It'll Be Me 1957

Lionel Hampton and His All Stars - Central Avenue Breakdown 1940

The Sunset Travelers - I Wish I Was In Heaven Sitting Down 1953

Bet Smith - Broken Down Wagon 2016

Vince Martin & The Tarriers - Cindy Oh Cindy 1965

Benny Goodman Trio - After You've Gone 1935

Maxine Sullivan - If I Had A Ribbon Bow 1948

Bobby "Blue" Bland - I Pity The Fool 1961

Lattie Moore - And The Creek Don't Rise 1961

The Capris - Morse Code of Love 1981

Sister Rosetta Tharpe - Rock Me 1938

Don Gibson - Sweet Dreams 1956

Big Bill Broonzy - Baby Don't Go 1952

Philadelphians - Coming Home To You 1962

Wilbert Harrison - Let's Stick Together 1962

Emmit Hawkins - Anything For My Baby 1953

The Checkers - Over the Rainbow 1954

Ricky Nelson - Waitin In School 1957

Earl Bostic & His Orchestra - Flamingo 1951



