Digging through the old favourites again on Backbeat, we hear from a trio that was actually a duo with a fake member, Nat King Cole shows off his considerable piano skills, we hear the first versions of some often-recorded songs and a one-man band who was a one-hit wonder twice. Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year The Raindrops - Hanky Panky 1963 The Avalons - Sugar Sugar 1956 Jerry Lee Lewis - It'll Be Me 1957 Lionel Hampton and His All Stars - Central Avenue Breakdown 1940 The Sunset Travelers - I Wish I Was In Heaven Sitting Down 1953 Bet Smith - Broken Down Wagon 2016 Vince Martin & The Tarriers - Cindy Oh Cindy 1965 Benny Goodman Trio - After You've Gone 1935 Maxine Sullivan - If I Had A Ribbon Bow 1948 Bobby "Blue" Bland - I Pity The Fool 1961 Lattie Moore - And The Creek Don't Rise 1961 The Capris - Morse Code of Love 1981 Sister Rosetta Tharpe - Rock Me 1938 Don Gibson - Sweet Dreams 1956 Big Bill Broonzy - Baby Don't Go 1952 Philadelphians - Coming Home To You 1962 Wilbert Harrison - Let's Stick Together 1962 Emmit Hawkins - Anything For My Baby 1953 The Checkers - Over the Rainbow 1954 Ricky Nelson - Waitin In School 1957 Earl Bostic & His Orchestra - Flamingo 1951