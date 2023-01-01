The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Oct. 1, 2023, midnight
Digging through the old favourites again on Backbeat, we hear from a trio that was actually a duo with a fake member, Nat King Cole shows off his considerable piano skills, we hear the first versions of some often-recorded songs and a one-man band who was a one-hit wonder twice.
Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
The Raindrops - Hanky Panky 1963
The Avalons - Sugar Sugar 1956
Jerry Lee Lewis - It'll Be Me 1957
Lionel Hampton and His All Stars - Central Avenue Breakdown 1940
The Sunset Travelers - I Wish I Was In Heaven Sitting Down 1953
Bet Smith - Broken Down Wagon 2016
Vince Martin & The Tarriers - Cindy Oh Cindy 1965
Benny Goodman Trio - After You've Gone 1935
Maxine Sullivan - If I Had A Ribbon Bow 1948
Bobby "Blue" Bland - I Pity The Fool 1961
Lattie Moore - And The Creek Don't Rise 1961
The Capris - Morse Code of Love 1981
Sister Rosetta Tharpe - Rock Me 1938
Don Gibson - Sweet Dreams 1956
Big Bill Broonzy - Baby Don't Go 1952
Philadelphians - Coming Home To You 1962
Wilbert Harrison - Let's Stick Together 1962
Emmit Hawkins - Anything For My Baby 1953
The Checkers - Over the Rainbow 1954
Ricky Nelson - Waitin In School 1957
Earl Bostic & His Orchestra - Flamingo 1951

00:58:00 1 Oct. 1, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
