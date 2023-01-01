Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K. This week we welcome back from Clarkdale, Arizona, Mr. Shawn Michael Perry is in house. Musician, actor and entrepreneur. He has just released his new Rock and Roll Album entitled “Brave” out this week, find out all about his at www.shawnmichaelperry.com.



Enjoy music from Shawn Michael Perry, Johnny Ray Jones, Dan Linitie, Gator Beaulieu, Stevie Salas, Logan Staats, Graeme Jonez, Old Soul Rebel, Janel Munoa, MATCITIM, Nadjiwan, Midnight Sparrows, The City Lines, Blue Mountain Tribe, Janel Munoa, Blue Moon Marquee, John McLeod, Morgan Toney, Ailaika, Ana Carolina, Seu Jorge, Alexis Lynn, Hayley Wallis, Melody McArthur, Jahkota, Callie Bennett, Qacung, Airjazz, Crystal Shawanda and Midnight Shine and much much more.



